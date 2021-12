Stephen A. Smith won’t be paying much attention — if any at all — to Mac Jones on Monday night at Highmark Stadium. Week 13 will bring Jones the toughest test of his NFL career to date. The rookie quarterback will be tasked with trying to help keep the Patriots atop the AFC East in one of the league’s most hostile environments. After several weeks on easy street, Jones very well could be hit with a punch to the mouth in upstate New York.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO