The Goodhue Wildcats took advantage of 19 Kenyon-Wanamingo turnovers on their way to a 59-47 win in the Wildcats Jungle Tuesday night. The Knights had a brief lead in the first half when 6'9 senior Paul Kortsch was altering and blocking shots for them but when he came out for a rest Goodhue took the ball right to the basket to push the lead up to double digits.

GOODHUE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO