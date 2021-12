CHICAGO (CBS) — The Morning Insiders came to the aid of a viewer who turned to us for help, after she had more than $500 disappear from her bank account, and couldn’t convince the bank to give her the cash back. CBS 2’s Ryan Baker shows us how the money magically re-appeared, after we got involved. Patricia Green reached out to CBS 2 after she says she discovered bogus transactions on her Chime spending account: nearly $70 at a gas station, and three back-to-back-to-back ATM withdrawals on the South Side of Chicago, more than 30 miles from her west suburban home. “Five hundred...

