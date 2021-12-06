Godfrey offers monthly e-newsletter for residents

Sidelined for two years by COVID-19, a new cohort of leaders is launching an effort to resurrect the popular Sandy Mountain Festival and Parade in July 2022.The Sandy Mountain Festival and Parade — two summer favorites — will continue as longtime board members step aside and new leadership take their places. Community icons Shannon and Martin Montgomery have stepped down from their roles as vice president/park operations and festival president, respectively. For Shannon, her exit from the board is nothing short of heartbreaking. Her mother, Lynn Ellis, was among the four founders of the festival in 1973 when they...
