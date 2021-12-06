ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godfrey offers monthly e-newsletter for residents

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGodfrey’s director of economic development is publishing an e-newsletter to keep residents informed of village economic news. Focusing primarily on business opportunities, it will also feature...

Community center may open in January, plan for city takeover unlikely

The proposal for the city of Alton to take over operations of the Riverbender Community Center appears to be dead. The plan proposed in August would have gifted all of its assets, inventory, furnishings, games, and cash reserves to the city with the understanding the Park and Recreation Department would operate it and provide similar services to the community.
ALTON, IL
YWCA in Alton receives diversity grant

YWCA of Southern Illinois in Alton will receive a $2,500 grant to support its Reading On program. The grant comes from the Illinois American Water Inclusion and Diversity Grant pilot program, which will award grants of up to $2,500 to organizations, projects or events that work to make Illinois what it calls “a more fair and friendly place.”
ALTON, IL
Godfrey establishes tax levies

GODFREY – During the Village of Godfrey board meeting Tuesday night, trustees approved an ordinance adopting and establish the levies on all taxable property. • Corporate fund levy: $212,000. • Police protection fund levy: $91,100. • Insurance fund levy: $25,700. • Audit fund levy: $2,200. • Federal Social Security...
GODFREY, IL
Godfrey trustees approve tax levy

The Village of Godfrey has passed a tax levy that’s mostly unchanged from last year. The board in recent years has frozen the levy after several years of decreases. Trustees voted for another freeze, so the Godfrey portion of your Madison County tax bill will reflect little change for residents and possibly a slight decrease from the village depending on assessments.
GODFREY, IL
Change comes to Sandy Mountain Festival board

Sidelined for two years by COVID-19, a new cohort of leaders is launching an effort to resurrect the popular Sandy Mountain Festival and Parade in July 2022.The Sandy Mountain Festival and Parade — two summer favorites — will continue as longtime board members step aside and new leadership take their places. Community icons Shannon and Martin Montgomery have stepped down from their roles as vice president/park operations and festival president, respectively. For Shannon, her exit from the board is nothing short of heartbreaking. Her mother, Lynn Ellis, was among the four founders of the festival in 1973 when they...
SANDY, OR
East Alton approves funding for West Airline Drive resurfacing

East Alton trustees on Tuesday approved a resolution to appropriate $92,000 in Motor Fuel Tax funds to resurface West Airline Drive. The project, which encompasses about seven-tenths of a mile from the top of Berkshire Hill to Ninth Street, will start in 2024, Mayor Darren Carlton said. The village will use state and county funding for the project, in addition to the Motor Fuel Tax appropriation.
EAST ALTON, IL
Frigid fundraiser set in Godfrey

ALTON – A new fundraising event, Freezin' for Funds, is set to take place 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey. Co-organizer Cami Giertz, a teacher at Alton High School, said that after meeting with the Alton Class of 1986 this past summer an idea came about suggested by her friend Craig Lombardi.
GODFREY, IL
Residents offer Main Street traffic solutions

News that Logan is in line for $52 million in state funding to relieve traffic congestion on Main Street generated a lot of web traffic last week, with many Cache Valley residents offering their own solutions to the problem. An article posted online by The Herald Journal received close to...
LOGAN, UT
Round two of rental assistance is open

Applications for rental assistance in Illinois are now being accepted. This is the second round for the up to $25,000 grants and it's estimated the money will help more than 32,000 additional households. State Housing Development Authority Executive Director Kristin Faust explains who is eligible. To get started, go to...
HOUSE RENT
St. Louis City Libraries Offer Free WiFi Hotspots to Residents in Need

St. Louis residents who need Internet in their homes but can’t afford it can head to St. Louis Public Library branches for help. The St. Louis Public Library recently purchased 4,000 hotspots that are available for those in need. Families can check out the hotspots and keep them until June 30, 2022.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Three Strip District projects get redevelopment grants to expand riverfront access

On Dec. 7, state rep. Emily Kinkead (D-North Side) announced that three buildings in Pittsburgh’s Strip District will receive major renovations due to a $2.25 million state grant. The grant funding from Pennsylvania's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will be used on redevelopment projects at the former Wholey’s warehouse building,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Snake-Charming Local Resident Offers Reptile Removal Services

Bryce Anderson of Brandon is a college student at Hillsborough Community College currently pursuing a degree in biological sciences. At a young age, his father introduced him to the outdoors, where he became enthralled with the native wildlife of the San Diego region where he grew up. “One particular class...
BRANDON, FL
Low-Income Providence Residents Begin Getting Monthly Income

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence has begun providing guaranteed monthly payments to some low-income residents, the mayor said Wednesday. The city received more than 4,000 applications, and 110 residents were randomly selected to participate in the pilot program, said Mayor Jorge Elorza, a Democrat. They received the first of 12 monthly payments of $500 in November.
PROVIDENCE, RI
City Council Passes Bill Requiring NYC Homeowners, Tenants Who List Properties For Short-Term Rentals To Register With City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Big changes could be coming to the short-term rental market in New York City. The City Council passed a bill Thursday requiring companies like Airbnb and their hosts to register with the city. Homeowner Joy Williams says she legally rents out two of her central Harlem apartments on the website Airbnb. “It definitely helps me get by. It definitely helps me live in the city, in the street, since I moved here to go to business school,” she told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes. But a crackdown is looming for thousands who illegally rent out their homes in the five boroughs. The City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Alton approves amended tax levy, more stimulus funds oversight

The Alton City Council is moving forward with more oversight of how federal stimulus money will be spent. By a 5-2 vote, aldermen voted to approve a resolution stating that no American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA funds be expended or encumbered for any purpose without prior city council approval.
ALTON, IL
Missoula committee approves Affordable Housing Trust Fund allocation rules

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund is an innovative approach to combating the city’s housing crisis. The fund will be used to create new housing options or preserve existing ones. How to use the fund is a question Missoula’s Affordable Housing Resident Oversight Committee has...
MISSOULA, MT

