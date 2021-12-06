Suu Kyi sentence reduced to two years from four – Myanmar state TV

A mass funeral for 15 civilians killed by India’s security forces in the northeastern state of Nagaland was conducted on Monday amid tight security.Hundreds of mourners attended the service led by the state’s chief minister Neiphiu Rio. The state government had earlier announced compensation of Rs 500,000 (£4,992) each to the families of the deceased.The killing of the civilians has revived harsh criticism of the actions of the Indian security forces and of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), a law that grants such forces sweeping powers ranging from arresting people without producing warrants and the right to shoot...

