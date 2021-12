The Sabres dropped a dismal decision to the Anaheim Ducks during a dull affair on Tuesday night. The Sabres ended up out-shooting the Ducks 24-23, though the blue and gold managed only three shots in the second period when the game was still up for grabs. The final score was 2-0. The first period was a real snoozer, perhaps by design to let goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen get his feet under him during his first start of the 2021-22 season. UPL wasn’t tested much other than a point-blank slot shot which he got a piece of before the puck ricocheted off the cross bar and out of play. The shots were low for both sides and quality chances were hard to come by.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO