Blacksburg, VA

Lady Vols win at Virginia Tech, remain unbeaten

By Ken Lay
 3 days ago
Tennessee kept its perfect record intact with a comeback victory on the road Sunday.

The No. 11 Lady Vols engineered a fourth-quarter rally to capture a 64-58 victory over Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Tennessee (8-0) faced a 42-39 deficit entering the final quarter, but outscored the Hokies (7-2), 25-16, over the last 10 minutes to complete its comeback.

Jordan Walker led the Lady Vols with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Walker was one of three players to post double figures in the scoring column for Tennessee, which trailed, 16-12, after the opening stanza before coming back to open a 27-25 lead at halftime.

Freshman Sara Puckett scored 15 points for the Lady Vols, while center Tamari Key finished with a double-double. Key totaled 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Jordan Horston recorded nine points and six rebounds. Alexus Dye added eight points and seven rebounds.

Virginia Tech’s Aisha Sheppard had 30 points to lead all scorers. Georgia Amoore added 12 points for the Hokies.

