Cancer

More Evidence That Pandemic Delayed Cancer Diagnoses

US News and World Report
 6 days ago

MONDAY, Dec. 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- New research offers fresh proof that the COVID-19 pandemic delayed cancer diagnoses in the United States, increasing patients' risk for poor outcomes. For the study, researchers analyzed data from more than 9 million patients at over 1,200 Veterans Affairs (VA) medical facilities....

www.usnews.com

KCCI.com

Iowa boy diagnosed with lung cancer so rare it doesn't have a name

WASHINGTON (KCRG) — Westyn Fisher is a typical 5-year-old boy who likes coloring and playing Mario Kart with his brother, but what sets him apart from other children his age is his rare cancer diagnosis. “They didn’t have a name for it, the university has never seen whatever it is...
IOWA STATE
Medscape News

COVID Has Led to Big Declines in Cancer Screenings, New Diagnoses

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to substantial declines in cancer screenings and new cancer diagnoses, according to a large analysis published on December 6 in Cancer. Mining data from more than 9 million US veterans, researchers...
CANCER
Washingtonian.com

The Pandemic Has Been Awful for Cancer Screenings

Less people are being diagnosed with cancer as a result of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in healthcare facilities, according to a new study. Researchers from the Veterans Affairs Maryland Health Care System and the University of Maryland School of Medicine examined data from more than nine million U.S. veterans at over 1,200 Veteran Affairs medical facilities. The group found that clinical procedures that help detect cancer such as colonoscopies, prostate biopsies, CT scans, and cystoscopies had declined by significant amounts near the start of the pandemic. For example, the average of colonoscopies and prostate biopsies decreased by 45 percent and 29 percent, compared to 2019.
CANCER
FOX 28 Spokane

Health professionals concerned by decrease in cancer screenings during pandemic

SPOKANE, Wash. – Health professionals are concerned by the decrease in cancer screenings due to the pandemic. “I had no idea. I was running, I was healthy, I would have never known,” said Jennifer, a local Spokane woman. Jennifer’s life was turned upside down just three months ago in September. She went for her yearly mammogram, when they found an aggressive form of breast cancer. “Just getting them (mammograms) was something that was always important to me because we can work with what we know – we can’t work with what we do not know,” she said. She has undergone five rounds of chemotherapy; she has 7 left. Then she starts radiation. While she has a long road ahead, she said is thankful she got her screening and found about the diagnosis when she did. Jennifer said she encourages everyone to go and get screened. “I never tell people it’s going to be ok, because you don’t know that it’s going to be ok, you just have to do what you can and get your screenings,” she said. Health professionals are concerned by the lack of people getting screened since the pandemic. “Because cancer screenings took a hit, people are getting diagnosed a year and half later at more advanced stages,” said Dr. Dr. Arvind Chaudhry, an oncology specialist. “Whenever we see late stages of cancer, it’s sad, because we think this could have been prevented.” Dr. Chaudhry said he hopes people start to get back in the flow of doing their routine doctors’ appointments: “We have got to get back to screening again, we can’t lose more ground on the fight with cancer,” he said.
SPOKANE, WA
mibluesperspectives.com

More Americans Being Diagnosed with Dementia

Diagnosis rates of dementia are increasing among Americans. From 2013 to 2017, the rate of new early-onset dementia and Alzheimer’s cases increased among individuals age 30 to 64 by 200%, according to the Health of America Report. Michigan – as well as parts of the East and South – has...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
rachaelrayshow.com

This 3-Year-Old Was Diagnosed With Brain Cancer at 3 Months—And We're Celebrating His Strength

After Frank Squeo survived cancer, he says he discovered his true purpose on this earth—to sell cookies!. Cookies, you say? Well, these aren't just any cookies. Frank's Baking Memories 4 Kids cookies, which are sold throughout the holiday season every year, help to raise funds to send very sick children and their families on the trip of a lifetime.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

More Evidence to Focus on Tau in Alzheimer's Disease

A comprehensive reference map of metabolic brain changes in Alzheimer's disease (AD) provides strong evidence of alterations in bioenergetic pathways, cholesterol metabolism, neuroinflammation, osmoregulation, and other pathways, results of a large, multicenter trial reveal. Why This Matters. AD is the most common cause of dementia, and prevalence rates are projected...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmatimes.com

Cancer clinical trial recruitment drops by 60% during pandemic

In a new report from The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), data from cancer trials alongside assessments from clinicians and patients aims to provide guidance on how to improve services. The number of cancer patients entering clinical trials has fallen drastically during the pandemic, creating a barrier in accessing treatment...
CANCER
metalinjection

FUMING MOUTH Vocalist Diagnosed With Blood Cancer, GoFundMe Launched

Fuming Mouth guitarist and vocalist Mark Whelan has unfortunately been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). Whelan said the cancer is treatable and is currently undergoing chemotherapy at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. A GoFundMe to help Whelan with his medical expenses has been launched here. "I am...
CANCER
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
reviewofoptometry.com

More Evidence Supports Vascular Hypothesis For Glaucoma

The pathogenesis of GON may involve systemic vascular dysregulation. Photo: Optovue. Click image to enlarge. While intraocular pressure (IOP) is the driving force behind glaucomatous optic neuropathy (GON), those with low-tension glaucoma (LTG) don’t present with elevated pressures. Researchers say there are other variables and risk factors at play that can cause cellular injury in the initiation and/or progression of GON besides IOP.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KSLA

Non-profit provides “hug in a bag” to recently diagnosed cancer patients

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s called a “hug in a bag” but for Mary Pickens of Mary Pickens Ministry her simple idea was more of a calling. Pickens started making chemotherapy bags to hand out to recently diagnosed cancer patients seven years ago. More than two dozen volunteers make up the ministry, many of which donate their own money and items. These women pack and hand out purple bags of love at Oschner LSU Shreveport Feist-Weiller Cancer Center, filled with blankets, socks, hats, lotions, devotionals, and journals.
SHREVEPORT, LA
EurekAlert

PKU Cancer Hospital publishes real-world evidence on Minimally Invasive and Open Esophagectomy

A group led by Prof. Ke Yang of Peking University Cancer Hospital released real-world evidence evaluating outcomes of minimally invasive esophagectomy (MIE) compared with open esophagectomy (OE) in localized esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) patients. The study, titled “Minimally Invasive or Open Esophagectomy for Treatment of Resectable Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma? Answer from a Real-World Multicenter Study”, appeared online on November 11 in Annals of Surgery, one of the top journals in the field.
HEALTH

