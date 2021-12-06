ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jalen Hurts Will Remain Starter For Eagles

RealGM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGardner Minshew impressed in his first start for the Philadelphia Eagles, leading the team to a 33-18 win over the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. Jalen...

football.realgm.com

Larry Brown Sports

Eagles’ opinion on Jalen Hurts has reportedly changed

The Philadelphia Eagles were not sold on Jalen Hurts as their franchise quarterback a few months ago, but opinions within the organization seem to have changed rather quickly. The Eagles have won three of their last four games, and Hurts has played well during that stretch. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Philly’s brass is starting to get more comfortable with the idea of moving forward with Hurts as the team’s starting quarterback beyond this season. The Eagles are excited about Hurts’ recent play, as it is an indication that they won’t have to draft a QB in the first round this offseason or acquire one via trade.
NFL
phillyvoice.com

What we learned about the Eagles offense without Jalen Hurts

The Eagles did what they were supposed to Sunday, beating the lowly Jets 33-18 to get to 6-7 heading into their bye. But it's how they did it, and who they did it with, that will surely have people talking as this city waits an eternity for more football. cautioned...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Giants defender acknowledges beef with Jalen Hurts, Eagles

The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles have one of the oldest rivalries in the NFL. It may not have the ancient roots of a rivalry like the one the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears have, but the Giants and Eagles have never liked each other. And still don’t. Giants corner James Bradberry admitted there’s some beef with Jalen Hurts and the Eagles ahead of the Week 12 divisional clash.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Jalen Hurts is “playing his way into the Eagles’ future”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is on his way to making his team’s offseason very simple. The second-year passer has led Philly to wins in three of the last four games while emerging as a dynamic run/pass threat. If that continues, and if they keep winning games behind him, the consequences would be dramatic. Sources explained this week what it would mean: The Eagles wouldn’t need to go after a big-name, big-time QB, spending valuable draft capital to do it. They wouldn’t need Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers or any other passer whose name was bandied about in trade rumors last offseason. Their search would be over. If Hurts keeps playing like this, sources say, the Eagles would get their best outcome possible. No search for a QB, because they would have one for the future that they are excited about. And the ability to use their definite two and likely three first-round picks on other positions to build their team.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Jalen Hurts struggles in Eagles’ ugly loss to Giants, 10 to 7

The Philadelphia Eagles are 5-7 after losing to the New York Giants on Sunday. The friggin’ New York Football Giants. Final score: 10 to 7. There’s no sugarcoating this one: this was a terrible loss. There was really no good reason for the Birds to blow this game. The Eagles...
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Mailbag: Might the Eagles extend Jalen Hurts' 'tryout' by another year?

In our Eagles chat on Tuesday, there were a lot of questions that we could not get to in time or other questions we did answer but could use more color. And so, let's do a mailbag post to answer some of the overflow, as well as some commonly asked questions on Twitter and via email.
NFL
theanalyst.com

Learning to Fly: Can Jalen Hurts and the Eagles Find Offensive Sustainability?

In the four weeks that led up to Week 12, the Jalen Hurts-led Philadelphia Eagles had scraped together a record of 3-1 while averaging 34.5 points per game – the second most in the NFL over that stretch. And while Hurts’ passing numbers weren’t all that impressive, he did manage...
NFL
NJ.com

Why Eagles’ Jalen Hurts is playing for more than the playoffs

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts jogged out of the MetLife Stadium tunnel to warm up for Sunday afternoon’s NFC East game against the Giants. Even though the Eagles are going for their third straight win, Hurts is playing for a lot more. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Hurts is...
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts deserves more MVP love

It’s a statement that would have sounded ludicrous before the start of the 2021 NFL season, and perhaps as recently as a few weeks ago, but Philadelphia Eagles’ second-year signal-caller Jalen Hurts absolutely deserves MVP consideration for his efforts thus far. I’m not under the illusion that he’ll actually nab...
NFL
On3.com

Eagles head coach provides injury update on Jalen Hurts

Former Alabama and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of the Eagles’ 13-7 loss Sunday to the New York Giants. The injury could impact Hurts’ availability for Philadelphia’s Week 13 game against the New York Jets. According to Eagles head coach Nick...
NFL
The Spun

Eagles Announce Jalen Hurts’ Status For Sunday’s Game

The Philadelphia Eagles have announced that quarterback Jalen Hurts is questionable for Sunday’s contest against the New York Jets. Hurts has been battling an ankle injury the last few days after he suffered it against the New York Giants last Sunday. He was limited in Friday’s practice. It’s been a...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles Injury Report: Jalen Hurts limited again, Miles Sanders upgraded

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 13 game against the New York Jets. Three players DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Jason Kelce, Jordan Howard, and Boston Scott. Kelce was downgraded to DNP after being listed as limited on Wednesday’s estimated injury report....
NFL
hypefresh.co

Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts Annihilates New Orleans Saints, 40-29

Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts has a career day on the ground against the New Orleans Saints. Throughout the game, it was clear the Eagles decided to stick to their run game and dominate one of the NFL’s top-ranked rushing defenses. Jalen Hurts ran for three touchdowns, and Eagles cornerback Darius Slay returned an interception for a touchdown to help extend the lead.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jalen Hurts may no longer be in control of his Eagles destiny

It’s been a rollercoaster year for Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. He’s experienced some scintillating highs and delivered some worrying lows. We’re now 12 weeks into the NFL season and he has 16 starts under his belt. Unfortunately for Hurts, there’s a ticking time bomb and he’s getting no closer to figuring out which wire trips it and which saves his Eagles career. Unfortunately, the decision could be made before he has a chance to cut the wire.
NFL
Delaware County Daily Times

Eagles: Jalen Hurts says he’ll ‘be ready to go’ against Jets

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles are taking Jalen Hurts’ rehab from a sprained left ankle one walkthrough at a time. Citing the toughness of Hurts, head coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday he was “hopeful” the youngster would be in the lineup Sunday when the Eagles oppose the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts has a sore ankle, Eagles to evaluate as week goes on

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had a rough game against the Giants on Sunday and he got dinged while throwing three interceptions in the 13-7 loss at MetLife Stadium. Head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters on Monday that Hurts has a sore ankle while running through the injuries from Sunday’s game. Sirianni was asked if Hurts will be able to play against the Jets when the Eagles return to New Jersey in Week 13 and he said that he is hopeful, but that the team would have a better idea after Hurts receives treatment in the coming days.
NFL
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles’ PFF Week 12 grades: Were Jalen Hurts, Jalen Reagor really THAT bad vs. Giants? 5 takeaways

The Eagles’ goodwill winning streak came to a crashing halt on Sunday, as the squad was embarrassed in a 13-7 upset loss to the Giants at MetLife Stadium. While the defense showed up in East Rutherford, the offense essentially handed the game to its NFC East rivals. From head coach Nick Sirianni’s uneven — and at times, illogical — play-calling to quarterback Jalen Hurts’ three interceptions to wideout Jalen Reagor’s brutal pair of game-ending drops, the offense looked like a shell of itself after averaging 34.5 points per game over the past month.
NFL

