The Festival of Lights Christmas Boat Parade In Hawaii Is Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie

If you want to get out and enjoy the festivities this season, this Christmas Boat Parade In Hawaii is not to be missed! Located at the Hawaii Kai Marina, this gorgeous festival will make you laugh and make you cheer. Bring all of your loved ones and check out this fun party this holiday season!

Hawaii loves to celebrate, but some people are still surprised at the amount of Christmas cheer you’ll find every year on the islands.

In this event, boats decorate themselves in lights!

Some go all out, with dancers or singers.

There are judges who pick their favorite each year, but we know they’re all winners.

The event is usually held the second Saturday of December, but you’ll want to head to Hawaii Kai Marina’s website for the exact details.

The parade route makes sure to hit all the nooks and crannies of the marina and surrounding area.

The event starts by the three shopping centers.

Christmas and the holiday season are a great reason to party, and if you’re looking for a way to celebrate, this “Festival of Lights” has our vote!Many boats have a theme, like pirate ships, or beloved Disney or animated characters. The list is endless as to the type of floats you may see in the parade.Others even play movies on the side of the boats, or hang strings of Christmas lights off the side. This is a great event that the kids will love, and you will too!Each boat has a fun theme, and the lights and decorations will make you smile. It’s a uniquely Hawaiian way to celebrate the holidays.This fun spectacular show is a must-see, especially during all of the holiday festivities. The boats are absolutely mesmerizing.This means there’s plenty of places to go to see all of the boats in their finery. The entire parade runs from 6:00 p.m. through 8:30 p.m.Grab a good seat, and sit back and enjoy the show! This is one event your whole family will agree is worth attending during the holidays this year.

If you want to learn more about dates and times, make sure to check out their website here.

Have you ever gone to the Christmas Boat Parade in Hawaii? What did you think? Was it totally magical? Let us know in the comments!

