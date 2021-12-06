ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Festival of Lights Christmas Boat Parade In Hawaii Is Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie

By Megan McDonald
 3 days ago

If you want to get out and enjoy the festivities this season, this Christmas Boat Parade In Hawaii is not to be missed! Located at the Hawaii Kai Marina, this gorgeous festival will make you laugh and make you cheer. Bring all of your loved ones and check out this fun party this holiday season!

Hawaii loves to celebrate, but some people are still surprised at the amount of Christmas cheer you’ll find every year on the islands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gd8Dl_0dFFJnbs00
Hawaii Kai Marina / Website
Christmas and the holiday season are a great reason to party, and if you’re looking for a way to celebrate, this “Festival of Lights” has our vote!

In this event, boats decorate themselves in lights!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EwRyk_0dFFJnbs00
Hawaii Kai Marina / Website
Many boats have a theme, like pirate ships, or beloved Disney or animated characters. The list is endless as to the type of floats you may see in the parade.

Some go all out, with dancers or singers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TRepi_0dFFJnbs00
Hawaii Kai Marina / Website
Others even play movies on the side of the boats, or hang strings of Christmas lights off the side. This is a great event that the kids will love, and you will too!

There are judges who pick their favorite each year, but we know they’re all winners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aJBad_0dFFJnbs00
Hawaii Kai Marina / Website
Each boat has a fun theme, and the lights and decorations will make you smile. It’s a uniquely Hawaiian way to celebrate the holidays.

The event is usually held the second Saturday of December, but you’ll want to head to Hawaii Kai Marina’s website for the exact details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vVxZR_0dFFJnbs00
Hawaii Kai Marina / Website
This fun spectacular show is a must-see, especially during all of the holiday festivities. The boats are absolutely mesmerizing.

The parade route makes sure to hit all the nooks and crannies of the marina and surrounding area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jxrLX_0dFFJnbs00
Hawaii Kai Marina / Website
This means there’s plenty of places to go to see all of the boats in their finery. The entire parade runs from 6:00 p.m. through 8:30 p.m.

The event starts by the three shopping centers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QztkE_0dFFJnbs00
Khun Gerald / Google Maps
Grab a good seat, and sit back and enjoy the show! This is one event your whole family will agree is worth attending during the holidays this year.

If you want to learn more about dates and times, make sure to check out their website here.

Have you ever gone to the Christmas Boat Parade in Hawaii? What did you think? Was it totally magical? Let us know in the comments!

If you want to check out more fun holiday celebrations, Here Are The 8 Best Christmas Light Displays In Hawaii. They’re Magical.

The post The Festival of Lights Christmas Boat Parade In Hawaii Is Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie appeared first on Only In Your State .

