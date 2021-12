The No.16 Wake Forest Demon Deacons will be looking to win their first ACC Football Championship since 2006 on Saturday. The Deacs will need to get through a formidable foe in No.15 Pittsburgh. It will take a total team effort, and they are well equipped for the challenge. Quarterback Sam Hartman has been elite this season, and ranks 3rd in this ACC in passing yards per game (309.3). Receivers A.T. Perry and Jaquarii Roberson are one of the nation's most exciting tandems. The defense is opportunistic and Wake takes care of the football. Check out our top 3 reasons the Deacs can win this ACC Championship Game right here!

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO