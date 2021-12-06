Florida Gators to Play UCF in Gasparilla Bowl

What has long been theorized is coming to fruition: The Florida Gators (6-6) will face the UCF Knights (8-4) in the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl on December 23 at 7 P.M. in Tampa, Fla. The game will be aired on ESPN.

General ticket sales will begin on Dec. 8 at 9 A.M.

This will mark the third matchup between UF and UCF in history, preluding a two-for-one series between the two programs that begins in 2024. The Gators own a 2-0 all-time record against the Knights.

Florida is also 24-22 in bowl game appearances and will play in a bowl for the fourth season in a row.

Interim head coach Greg Knox is expected to coach Florida in the bowl after he led the Gators to a regular season-ending victory over Florida State, filling in at the position for Dan Mullen who was fired in November. New head coach Billy Napier was introduced on Sunday, but he is expected to focus on the future of the team while Knox coaches his final game with the Gators.

