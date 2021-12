The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) faced the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) in Week 12 in a game with huge AFC North and playoff implications. At FanDuel, 87% of the money was on the Steelers (+3.5) and 73% of the money was on the Steelers moneyline. At BetMGM, bettors bucks (80%) backed the Under (45.5) and 67% of the dollars were on Steelers ML.

GAMBLING ・ 14 DAYS AGO