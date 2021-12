NASHVILLE, TN — The Tennessee Titans’ bye week couldn’t come at a better time following a second straight loss. Sunday’s 36-13 road disaster to the New England Patriots marked the first time this season Tennessee has dropped consecutive games, and it continued a pattern of sloppy play that began with the Houston home loss two weeks ago. Fortunately, the Colts also lost, so the Titans remained two games ahead in the AFC South. But they have now been passed by both the Baltimore Ravens and Patriots atop the AFC standings.

