CONCORD — The Bronson Lady Vikings took to the road Friday night for a trip to Concord to face off with the Yellowjackets in a key early season Big 8 battle. Bronson used a dominant second half to pull away from Concord, going on to take the 60-39 victory, improving to 3-0 in the process. ...

CONCORD, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO