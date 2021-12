After a frustrating and draining six-game losing streak, the Seattle Kraken won for the fourth time in their last five games Monday night, beating the Sabres in Buffalo. That win comes after the Kraken knocked off the Florida Panthers on Saturday to prevent them from setting an NHL record with 12 consecutive home wins. Even more impressive is that the Kraken completed a stretch of games where they played the Colorado Avalanche, Washington Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Panthers – five of the NHL’s top clubs – and won three to earn six points.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO