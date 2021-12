Back in 2017, it was estimated the average U.S. consumer spent just short of four hours a day watching television. Then, in early 2020, the pandemic hit, causing that estimate of four hours to shoot up a lot. The pandemic aside, if you also factor in the range of streaming services which are full of binge-worthy TV shows and movies from yesteryear and today, it’s no surprise that the amount of time we spend watching TV continues to remain high. With this in mind, we want you to enjoy this time in the most comfortable way possible. Rather than making...

TV SHOWS ・ 2 DAYS AGO