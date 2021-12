The semifinals of the NCAA men's soccer championship on Friday night was not for the meek, but yet it was. Lucas Meek and his teammates. Scoring twice in 3-minutes, 11-second span early in the second half, the University of Washington used goals by Charlie Ostrem and Meek to turn back the Georgetown Hoyas 2-1 and advance to Sunday's title game against the Clemson Tigers in Cary, North Carolina.

