BusinessTalk with Matt Yee, a principal with Enlite, a Northampton-based adult-use cannabis dispensary

Uma Flowers is owned and led by minority women with backgrounds in healthcare. PEPPERELL, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Uma Flowers, a minority-owned cannabis company led by women, announced today the grand opening of the first adult-use cannabis dispensary in Pepperell, Mass., on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. The dispensary, located at 2 Tarbell Street, will be open seven days a week to patrons who are 21+ years old with a valid ID. An online pre-order is required for entry. In early January 2022, the location will start welcoming walk-in customers. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Uma Flowers offers free on-site parking, a secure check-in vestibule, and a large retail showroom.
Comments / 0