ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 gets stable Android 12 update

albuquerqueexpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeoul [South Korea], December 6 (ANI): The South Korean tech giant Samsung is now rolling out the stable Android 12 update for its Galaxy Z Flip3 after the beta testing got completed...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
Roxana Anton

Having These Old Mobile Phones Could Get You a Fortune

The nostalgics out there, who have preserved with care their old cell phones over the years, even for practical issues (better a functional old device, rather than a too-complicated-to-use new one) might hold now a true treasure in their hands, says LaPress.it.
CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

How to Find Hidden Apps on Android

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Ui Design#Ani#South Korean#Gsm Arena#Ui
CNET

iOS 15 hidden features that will change how you use your iPhone

Apple typically does a great job of showcasing its most popular features whenever it drops a new iOS update. With iOS 15, the tech giant talked up its Do Not Disturb replacement, as well as improvements and additions to FaceTime and Maps -- but there are hidden features that it either didn't talk much about, or really even mention.
CELL PHONES
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
hackernoon.com

How to Spy on a Cell Phone Privately

The secret wish to spy on someone's cell phone can arise in every person. Thanks to the rise of technology, it is quite possible to apply a specific mobile spying application without being exposed. Among the best spying programs that have proven to work efficiently are: uMobix. With the growing...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Android 12: If your phone shows a camera or microphone icon someone may be spying on you

Google’s latest operating system, Android 12, has a key feature to make sure that malicious individuals are not accessing user’s camera and microphone.The whole OS update has a whole host of privacy tools such as a locked folder in Google Photos, a quick delete feature to clear Google Chrome browsing histories, and a ‘privacy dashboard’.One of the new additions is an indicator at the top of the phone, in the top right corner of the screen, that brings up a camera or microphone icon if an app has asked to access that hardware.This update means that hackers or hazardous apps...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 scores 124 points in DxOMark review

The latest device to get the DxOMark camera review treatment is the nearly three-month-old Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and it managed an impressive 124 points. The triple 12MP sensors put the foldable in 24th place on the all-time leaderboard and ahead of Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra flagship which has the more impressive camera specs on paper.
ELECTRONICS
SamMobile

Galaxy S20 users in South Korea could get stable One UI 4.0 update soon

Now that the Galaxy S21 series’ One UI 4.0 stable update is done and dusted, it’s time for its predecessor, the Galaxy S20, to follow suit. Several One UI 4.0 beta programs are ongoing in regions such as the US and UK. However, a post on the South Korean Samsung Community forums tells us that a stable release could arrive soon.
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Camera: Accurate exposure, good detail

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G has been making waves in the mobile market. The South Korean tech giant has proven once again that it has a bestseller in the third-gen foldable flagship phone. The phone also arrived with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 but we’ll focus on the Z Fold for now as it recently reached DxOMark with decent scores. The review team quickly noted that its camera system is a big improvement. As listed, the foldable phone comes with a triple rear camera system: 12MP main with f/1.8 + 12MP ultra-wide (f/2.2) + 12MP telephoto (f/2.4).
CELL PHONES
mobilesyrup.com

Get two years of Care+ free when you buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 today only

For today only, Canadians who buy a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 from Samsung can get two years of Samsung’s Care+ Plan for free. The offer is only valid on November 26th, 2021, but it’s a great Black Friday deal for those looking to pick up a Z Fold 3. Samsung says the Care+ plan has a $450 value, but it’s arguable a must-have if you’re getting one of the company’s foldables.
ELECTRONICS
Phandroid

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 bundle offers $399 in savings!

If you’re looking for the best smartphone money can buy, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is likely at the top of your list. The only real flaw we found with the phone on our review was its price. Fortunately, that’s been remedied with Samsung’s amazing Black Friday deal that offers $200 in savings on the phone when you pay for the phone in full. This discount brings the final price down to just $999.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Deal | Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra falls to US$899.99 in a 25% saving as Galaxy Z Flip3 receives a US$150 reduction

While Black Friday is drawing to a close, there are still many good deals to be had. Currently, Amazon US has reduced the Galaxy S21 Ultra to just US$899.99, a US$300 reduction on its US$1,199.99 list price. Incidentally, the Galaxy S21 Ultra costs US$100 less than the Galaxy S21 Plus, which is not in Amazon's Black Friday deals.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy