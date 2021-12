Max Verstappen has the chance to win his maiden Formula One drivers’ title in Saudi Arabia this weekend.While Lewis Hamilton’s back-to-back race wins mean the battle is likely to go down to next week’s finale in Abu Dhabi there are certain scenarios in which the Dutchman could put his rival out of reach with a race to spare.Here, we run through the permutations.Verstappen winsVerstappen leads Hamilton by eight points, 351.5 to 343.5, going into the weekend and, holding the tie-breaker on number of wins should they end up level, needs to score 18 points more than Hamilton in...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO