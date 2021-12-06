Aqua-Leisure Recreation, LLC, a pioneer in water sport leisure product development and aquatic goods, announced today the acquisition of Denver, Colorado-based Airhead Sports Group. Aqua-Leisure is dedicated to designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing high quality, performance-based aquatic products, and pool accessories under a variety of brand names and proprietary designs including Aqua Pro, Aqua, Aqua Fitness, Dolfino and SwimSchool.
