Always at the ‘trinity’ of sports, music, and visual arts, the team at U/U studio wanted to attract a wide range of residents and visitors to a place where no one wants to go or is afraid to go to. ‘we had no intention of building another enclosed skate park. we mapped the needs of everyone – women and men across generations. at one point, [their needs] crossed paths. only open sharing – in this case, the sharing of a sports site – has a chance to awaken empathy and respect in people within the contours of contemporary big-city stress,‘ comments U/U studio.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO