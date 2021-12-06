ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Chicago Rapper Behind Bars In Iowa

By Kerri Mac
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 3 days ago
A Chicago rapper was arrested in the Hawkeye State. In early December, a Chicago rapper was arrested and taken to a county jail in Iowa. The artist known as 600Breezy was booked for the Polk County jail on Friday, December 3rd, according to HipHopDX. According to officials, 600Breezy was...

