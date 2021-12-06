News brief: omicron variant, pro-Trump counties' COVID rates, Mich. school shooting

The 15-year-old shooter who opened fire on his Michigan high school was identified by authorities as Ethan Crumbley at a press conference on Wednesday. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said Mr Crumbley will be charged as an adult with one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Ms McDonald said the charges stemmed from “undeniable” evidence that the attack was premeditated. The charges were announced after death toll from the tragedy at Oxford High School rose to...
There were warning signs hours before the Mich. school shooting. What were they? The student accused of killing four classmates last week had images of bullets on his phone and disturbing drawings at his desk, a school official said. What was done? Teachers sent the 15-year-old to talk to school...
There was a deadly shooting at a Michigan high school. Three students — a 14-year-old, 16-year-old and 17-year-old — were killed. Eight people were injured, some in critical condition, including a teacher. What happened? A 15-year-old sophomore, who has been arrested, was the shooter, police said. We don’t know the...
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the neck at Oxford High School during a mass shooting that left four students dead filed a pair of lawsuits seeking $100 million each against a Michigan school district, saying Thursday that the violence could have been prevented.
Health officials have detected the new omicron variant of the coronavirus in more than a dozen states. Father urges vaccination after more than 5 months in hospital with COVID. The father was not vaccinated when he came down with COVID-19. He is now urging people who are still on the fence to get vaccinated.
PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is expected to hold a press conference Tuesday evening to provide details on Tuesday’s shooting at Oxford High School. The press briefing is expected to begin at 10 p.m. It can be watched in the video player above. Police said the...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s first case of the omicron COVID-19 variant was confirmed Tuesday by a veterans’ hospital in Tampa. Florida reported its first case of the delta variant on June 1. At that time, just 39-percent of the state was fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Now, with the first...
OXFORD, Mich. — After Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard reviewed videos of the Oxford High School shooting, he described on Wednesday the crime scene as brutal and cold-hearted. Shell casings lay scattered, blood stained the hallway, classroom windows stood shattered and doors had been shot through. "It was horrific. As...
DETROIT – This week, we’re getting the latest on the Oxford High School shooting from Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. Also, Michigan remains in the throes of the pandemic -- does the new omicron variant require new strategies and answers?. We’re going live this Sunday with the experts. Watch Flashpoint...
Good evening, SoCal. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Light rain moves through Tuesday morning, mainly between the hours of 5 and 9 a.m. Spotty light showers are possible for the coast ahead of the main...
The Supreme Court seemed likely to uphold Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban. At the center of yesterday’s hearing: Whether abortion should be available until a fetus is able to live outside the womb (around 23 or 24 weeks). Why? That’s the standard set by Roe v. Wade, and justices could decide...
Last week's school shooting at Oxford High in Michigan affected the lives of all its students. Today the parents of two sisters filed a pair of $100 million lawsuits in federal court against the school district. As Quinn Klinefelter of member station WDET reports, the suits blame teachers, administrators and counselors for endangering students' lives.
Jurors in Minnesota are hearing testimony in the manslaughter trial of Kimberly Potter. She is a former police officer who killed a man during a traffic stop. She is white. He was Black. Some parts of this report are upsetting. Here's Matt Sepic of Minnesota Public Radio. MATT SEPIC, BYLINE:...
Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
The Prince William Health District has lost its first child to COVID-19. The victim has not been identified but was between the ages of 10 and 19 and suffered from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, also known as MIS-C, which associated with COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
More than two decades ago, an American couple traveled overseas to adopt a young girl, but they came to fear her. "48 Hours" contributor Troy Roberts sat down with the girl years later to hear her surprising story.
ATLANTA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Death threats from angry Trump supporters forced Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman, a 62-year-old grandmother, to flee her home of 20 years. Some messages called for her hanging; one urged people to “hunt” her. Freeman showed hundreds of menacing messages to police and called 911 three times.
Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
Comments / 0