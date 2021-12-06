ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

News brief: omicron variant, pro-Trump counties' COVID rates, Mich. school shooting

By Rachel Martin
 7 days ago

Latest coronavirus variant is found in about one-third...

Oxford school shooting - latest: Suspect Ethan Crumbley in court as mother’s pro-gun letter to Trump emerges

The 15-year-old shooter who opened fire on his Michigan high school was identified by authorities as Ethan Crumbley at a press conference on Wednesday. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said Mr Crumbley will be charged as an adult with one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Ms McDonald said the charges stemmed from “undeniable” evidence that the attack was premeditated. The charges were announced after death toll from the tragedy at Oxford High School rose to...
Mich. school district faces two $100M suits after shooting

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the neck at Oxford High School during a mass shooting that left four students dead filed a pair of lawsuits seeking $100 million each against a Michigan school district, saying Thursday that the violence could have been prevented.
Mich. school shooting suspect's parents plead not guilty

Health officials have detected the new omicron variant of the coronavirus in more than a dozen states. Father urges vaccination after more than 5 months in hospital with COVID. The father was not vaccinated when he came down with COVID-19. He is now urging people who are still on the fence to get vaccinated.
Coronavirus
Evening Briefing: LA County reports 2nd case of omicron variant; Rep. Nunes leaving Congress for Trump social media firm; man charged in Jacqueline Avant death

Good evening, SoCal. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Light rain moves through Tuesday morning, mainly between the hours of 5 and 9 a.m. Spotty light showers are possible for the coast ahead of the main...
Parents of sisters killed in Oxford school shooting file 2 $100 million lawsuits

Last week's school shooting at Oxford High in Michigan affected the lives of all its students. Today the parents of two sisters filed a pair of $100 million lawsuits in federal court against the school district. As Quinn Klinefelter of member station WDET reports, the suits blame teachers, administrators and counselors for endangering students' lives.
Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
