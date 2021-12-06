There's new pressure to ban books at schools

Around the age of eight, I learned that Phillis Wheatley was the first Black American to publish a book of poetry. What most teachers left out of that story was how hard America made it for her. She had to go to court to prove that she had actually written the poetry. Even after proving her case, she was still denied the right to publish because, well, she was Black.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO