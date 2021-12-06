ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There's new pressure to ban books at schools

By Nomin Ujiyediin
 7 days ago

Attempts to remove books from school...

clarecountycleaver.net

Read the Fascinating History of Clare County School Houses in New Book

Those interested in more information about Clare County’s schools are in luck! A new book published by Clare County Historical Society member Andrew Coulson is now available. Coulson has been researching schools for over ten years, compiling photos and information about every school in the county. Until the 1940s, the...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
New Haven Register

Fairfield author navigates middle school struggles in her new book

FAIRFIELD — A local author’s new book, “Greta Grace” is the result of many years of life experience, she said. Joanna Quinn, of Fairfield, recently had her first book published. The story involves a middle schooler going through the trials and tribulations many went through during that part of their lives.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Victoria Advocate

Library should not ban books questioned by parent group

Recently a group of 12 residents met with the Victoria Public Library’s advisory board to request the library reevaluate the presence of 20 public library books, many of which feature LGBTQ characters and belong in the children’s or young adult section. Some asked that the books be removed while others...
VICTORIA, TX
Lewiston Morning Tribune

OPINION: Books, not bullets, threaten America’s school kids

Once again, carnage goes to school. Once again, American students are used for target practice. But conservative leaders are on the case. Recognizing the ongoing threat to our children, they know it’s time for decisive action. It’s time to do something about books. And if you expected that...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
indianapublicmedia.org

School librarians speak out against attempts to ban books

Around the country, school librarians are reporting an increasing number of requests from parents and politicians to ban or censor books available to children. Nadra Nittle, a reporter for The 19th, a non-profit newsroom covering politics, gender and policy, documented these complaints – and how librarians are pushing back. She joins Hari Sreenivasan for more.
EDUCATION
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: Banning of books in Utah’s school libraries is misguided and dangerous

“I believe that censorship grows out of fear, and because fear is contagious, some parents are easily swayed. Book banning satisfies their need to feel in control of their children’s lives. This fear is often disguised as moral outrage. They want to believe that if their children don’t read about it, their children won’t know about it. And if they don’t know about it, it won’t happen.” — Judy Blume.
UTAH STATE
candgnews.com

Troy middle schools receive new book collections thanks to $60,000 grant

TROY — Thanks to a $60,000 grant from the Troy Foundation for Educational Excellence, the four middle schools in the Troy School District were furnished with new classroom libraries customized for their students. Troy Foundation for Educational Excellence Executive Director Alison Hendry said that the money raised by the...
TROY, MI
NBC News

Schools face parents who want to ban critical race theory — and don't get how teaching works

Parents and politicians across the country are interfering with the curricula that public schools use to teach students. State legislatures are passing laws to keep critical race theory out of schools, literary classics like Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” are banned for sexual content, and school libraries are coming under attack for containing books about gender. There are even parents who are trying to shield students from learning about mental health and suicide— as though helping children build emotional fortitude is a bad thing.
EDUCATION
eastidahonews.com

Grant will help purchase new books for library at local school

ST. ANTHONY — Students at a local school will get new books for their library thanks to a grant that will help them continue their education. Henry’s Fork Elementary School in St. Anthony just received $1,500 from the Idaho Community Foundation to support the purchase of books for their library.
SAINT ANTHONY, ID
York News-Times

It's time to celebrate "Read a New Book Month"

When a person opens the pages of a new book, they can easily find themselves swept up in a delightful world of unique and interesting characters and stories, or maybe just compelling information. The best books, even instructional ones, guide the reader through a story that builds up and shares the vision of something the author wanted to share with the world.
YORK, NE
Essence

Right-Wing “Moms for Liberty” Group Wants ‘Anti-American’ MLK Jr. Book Banned From Schools

The 11-page complaint claims the civil rights icon’s work is “anti-white” — but on a technicality. In an era where fake news and false claims litter headlines and affect civil progress on the daily, the Tennessee Dept. of Education, thankfully, refused to investigate a far right group’s claims that would’ve led to a book about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. being banned.
EDUCATION
Spotlight News

Voorheesville Public Library News:Preschool Storytime

In person, indoor preschool storytimes are back! Check our online event calendar for this weekly 10 a.m. Tuesday morning program. Some upcoming themes are Kindness & Giving, Happy Holidays, and The Sounds of Music just to name a few. Children ages 2 to 5 with a caregiver will enjoy an interactive, theme-based storytime. There is […]
VOORHEESVILLE, NY
madriverunion.com

Humboldt’s lighthouses in new book, lecture

HUMBOLDT –On Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2:30 p.m., the Humboldt County Historical Society’s library lecture series via Zoom presents “Lighthouses of Humboldt County” with Park Ranger Julie Clark. Julie is a park ranger for the Bureau of Land Management and has been in her current position since 1999. Clark completed...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Hyperallergic

Boston University’s School of Visual Arts Hosts Symposium on Artist Books

Boston University’s School of Visual Arts is delighted to announce Multiple Formats: Contemporary Art Book Symposium, an event weaving together conversations related to artist books and higher education, pedagogical practices involving artist books, artist advocacy, and artist book distribution. Organized by Associate Professor Christopher Sleboda, co-founder of Draw Down Books and organizer of Yale University Art Gallery’s Odds and Ends Art Book Fair, the symposium is intended to be an elastic and inclusive forum for discussions about artist book publishing, with a particular focus on publishing by graphic designers, the use and creation of artist books in visual arts programs, and other topics of interest. The symposium — which is free and open to the public — is meant to build community and strengthen creative networks, create a forum for resource sharing, and offer substantive discussion about sustaining a practice that includes artist books.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
