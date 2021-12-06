ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Owatonna Wins One-Goal Game; NRHEG Player Reaches 1,000 Points [Sports Wrap]

By Roy Koenig
 3 days ago
The first busy sports weekend of the winter prep season featured plenty of highlights. The Owatonna girls' hockey team held off Austin on Rink Buddies Night. An NRHEG junior reached a career milestone. And an Owatonna athlete played two sports on the same day. Huskies' girls' hockey held off...

AM 1390 KRFO

Goodhue Boys Basketball Defeats Kenyon-Wanamingo

The Goodhue Wildcats took advantage of 19 Kenyon-Wanamingo turnovers on their way to a 59-47 win in the Wildcats Jungle Tuesday night. The Knights had a brief lead in the first half when 6'9 senior Paul Kortsch was altering and blocking shots for them but when he came out for a rest Goodhue took the ball right to the basket to push the lead up to double digits.
GOODHUE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Kenyon-Wanamingo Graduate Division II Volleyball All-American

Megan Flom, Senior at Winona State University helped guide the Warriors to their best season ever. She was named the Player of the Year in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). Flom was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) First Team All-America Team. The Kenyon-Wanamingo graduate concludes her...
WINONA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Vikings Tickets Coming Down in Price

The Vikings are still the hottest professional sports ticket in Minnesota but their not has hot as they were when the season began. According to TickPick, the no-fee secondary ticket marketplace, the average purchase price for this Thursday’s game is $184 -- 21% less expensive since the start of the season ($235) and 38% less expensive after both teams went 1-3 ($145).
NFL
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Basketball News Pre-Season Top 20 Boys Rankings

The Minnesota Basketball News recently released their pre-season Top 20 Teams in each class in Minnesota High School boys basketball. In Class 1A defending State Champion Hayfield tops the list with a number of players back from last year's title team but who picks up the points their outstanding point guard last year Ethan Slaathaug provided the team?
OWATONNA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Is “Ships Across the Ocean” a Uniquely Minnesotan Childhood Game?

When I was in elementary school, my friends and I made up our own schoolyard game. Swing Soccer Kickball, we called it. The game was exactly what it sounded like -- a combination of soccer and kickball played on the swingset. Like in kickball, players were divided into two teams. One team would start at the swings, where they would try to kick a soccer ball that was pitched (or rolled) to them from a pitcher's mound. If they missed the ball as it rolled underneath them, that was considered a strike; three strikes and they were out. If the kicker successfully kicked the ball then they had to jump off the swing and run to first base and round all the bases if they could. The next kicker would take a turn until the pitcher had struck out three kickers. Team would then swap infield and outfield. Considering we were only in third or fourth grade, I still think the idea was pretty ingenious of us, and even all these years later I'm surprised it hasn't become an officially-recognized sport yet.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
