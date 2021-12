One thing that never changes no matter what is going on in the world is that the week after Thanksgiving is always a letdown for theaters. Folks begin getting ready for the holidays, and if there is nothing new – as studios are prone to offer this weekend – why head out? This is true now more than ever, as a study has suggested that nearly half the populace has yet to return to the movies. Those who did manage to venture out didn’t shake things up too much, as all but two holdovers in the top 10 dropped more than half their attendance from the holiday.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO