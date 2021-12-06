Slovak health minister proposes extending lockdown till Dec 16

The first Omicron variant cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland the Department of Health said on Tuesday.Three Omicron cases have been confirmed in total, the department said.Two are from same household in the greater Belfast area and a third unconnected case is in the South Eastern Trust area.The Department of Health said all three positive cases have a link to travel from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.Chief medical officer Sir Michael McBride said: “This is a development we have been expecting and preparing for since we were first made aware of the Omicron variant.”The first #Omicron...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO