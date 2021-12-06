ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suu Kyi sentence reduced to two years from four – Myanmar state TV

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi has had her...

froggyweb.com

Factbox-Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to four years jail

(Reuters) – A court in military-ruled Myanmar sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday to four years in prison for incitement and violating COVID-19 restrictions, delivering the first verdicts against her since a coup ousted a civilian government on Feb. 1. Following are some facts about Suu Kyi,...
POLITICS
theedgemarkets.com

Myanmar's Suu Kyi jailed for four years, drawing global outrage

(Dec 6): A court in military-ruled Myanmar jailed deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi for four years on Monday on charges of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions, drawing international outrage of what some critics have described as a "sham trial". President Win Myint was also sentenced to four years in...
POLITICS
Real News Network

Rights groups decry ‘farcical and corrupt’ verdict as Myanmar’s Suu Kyi sentenced to four years in prison

A Myanmar court on Monday sentenced the nation’s ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison on charges that human rights groups and the United Nations condemned as “politically motivated” and “corrupt.”. The verdict—under which the former leader was convicted of incitement and violating COVID-19 restrictions—came...
WORLD
International Business Times

Myanmar's Suu Kyi Jailed For Four Years: Junta Spokesman

A Myanmar court on Monday jailed ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi for four years for inciting dissent against the military and breaching Covid rules, a spokesman for the ruling junta told AFP. Suu Kyi "was sentenced to two years' imprisonment under section 505(b) and two years' imprisonment under...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Russia leads the world in hypersonic missiles tech, Putin says

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia is the global leader in hypersonic missiles and, by the time other countries catch up, is likely to have developed technology to counteract these new weapons, President Vladimir Putin said. Russia and the United States have an approximate parity when if comes to the number...
MILITARY
The Independent

Mass funeral held for 15 civilians mistakenly killed by Indian armed forces

A mass funeral for 15 civilians killed by India’s security forces in the northeastern state of Nagaland was conducted on Monday amid tight security.Hundreds of mourners attended the service led by the state’s chief minister Neiphiu Rio. The state government had earlier announced compensation of Rs 500,000 (£4,992) each to the families of the deceased.The killing of the civilians has revived harsh criticism of the actions of the Indian security forces and of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), a law that grants such forces sweeping powers ranging from arresting people without producing warrants and the right to shoot...
INDIA
The Independent

Nationwide 'silent strike' in Myanmar protests military rule

Opponents of military rule in Myanmar on Friday held one of their biggest nationally coordinated protests in months, successfully calling on people across the country to shut their businesses and stay at home on International Human Rights Day.The “silent strike” was staged in cities and towns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and came at a time of increasing violence in the political crisis triggered by the army’s seizure of power in February and ouster of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi On Tuesday, there was a widely reported massacre in the country’s northwestern Sagaing region in...
PROTESTS
KTLA

Olympic leaders criticize FIFA as activists target meeting

Olympic leaders aimed their ire at FIFA’s president on Saturday over his push for staging more World Cups, during an IOC-hosted meeting that Tibetan students tried to interrupt in a protest against the Beijing Winter Games. FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s plan to stage men’s and women’s World Cups every two years instead of four was previously […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

Indian farmers head home after year-long protest

Thousands of Indian farmers packed their belongings and dismantled tent cities on the outskirts of Delhi Saturday as they headed home following a year-long protest against the government's agriculture policies. In a rare retreat last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced and pushed through parliament the repeal of three contentious laws that farmers claimed would let private companies control the country's agriculture sector. Hundreds of farmers danced and celebrated the victory early Saturday as they began removing roadblocks and dismantling thousands of makeshift homes along major highways. They lit firecrackers, hugged each other and distributed sweets as blaring loudspeakers played patriotic and revolutionary songs dedicated to the agitation.
AGRICULTURE
