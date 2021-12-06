ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Africa’s Biovac to start making Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in early 2022 – exec

Cover picture for the articleKIGALI (Reuters) – South Africa’s Biovac Institute will start making Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine early next year after receiving the drug substance from facilities in Europe, a Pfizer executive said on Monday. That earlier than the forecast start at around the second half of 2022 given by Cape Town-based Biovac’s...

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or who develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government...
Joe Biden
Scotland tightens COVID-19 rules over exponential growth in cases

LONDON (Reuters) – Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Friday said that the Omicron coronavirus variant was growing exponentially and would overtake Delta as the dominant strain within days, as she tightened self-isolation rules. Sturgeon said that household contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases would have to self-isolate for 10...
No Surprise ,Pfizer and BioNTech said initial lab studies show a third dose of their Covid-19 vaccine may be needed to neutralize the omicron variant

Ridgewood NJ, having only been on the global radar since late November, early analysis around the world regarding the Omicron variant of concern (VOC) is providing insight into its characteristics and risks. Some preliminary laboratory analyses suggest that the Omicron variant could exhibit some resistance to SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. One study conducted by researchers in Germany (preprint) found that blood serum collected from fully vaccinated individuals had reduced efficacy in neutralizing the Omicron variant. The researchers tested sera from a variety of vaccinated patients, including those who received the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines, including some with heterologous combinations and some who received booster doses. The researchers observed reductions in neutralizing capacity on the order of 10-30 times, compared to the Delta variant. Additionally, sera from participants who received a heterologous combination of the AstraZeneca-Oxford and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines exhibited “no efficacy against Omicron.” Preliminary findings from studies conducted by researchers in South Africa and Sweden (both preprint) are similar.
Coming to a clinic near you: Kenya’s COVID-19 vaccine drive gets a boost

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Now that rich nations are sharing more COVID-19 shots with Africa, health officials across the continent are scrambling to overcome vaccine hesitancy and logistical problems to get the doses into arms fast enough before they expire. Penda Health, a Nairobi-based chain providing low-cost private healthcare, has...
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine Booster for Individuals 16 Years and Older

Pfizer and BioNTech Receive U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine Booster for Individuals 16 Years and Older. First emergency use authorization in the United States for a COVID-19 vaccine booster in individuals 16 years and older. NEW YORK and MAINZ, Germany, December 9, 2021 — Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:...
LIVE MARKETS Inflation beats the virus

INFLATION BEATS THE VIRUS (1225 GMT) Looking at what investors really worry about, it seems the pandemic is no longer the ultimate risk looming over markets. Deutsche Bank's research team did a global survey and out of 750 answers collected between December 6 and 9, found that market professionals are way more worries about rising prices than rising COVID-19 infections.
Japan finds fourth case of Omicron variant – TV Asahi

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan has reported its fourth case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, TV Asahi said on Wednesday. The fresh case was a man in his 50s who had stayed in Nigeria, the network reported. The Japanese government has enforced tighter border controls against the Omicron variant. (Reporting...
Indian vaccine makers bank on boosters as demand crashes

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Indian COVID-19 vaccine makers are lobbying the government to authorise boosters as supplies have so outstripped demand that one drugmaker told Reuters it had suspended a plan to produce more than 100 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik shot. The Serum Institute of India (SII),...
Up to 1 million COVID vaccines wasted in Nigeria last month

DAKAR (Reuters) -Up to one million COVID-19 vaccines are estimated to have expired in Nigeria last month without being used, two sources told Reuters, one of the biggest single losses of doses that shows the difficulty African nations have getting shots in arms. Governments on the continent of over one...
Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Future pandemics could be more lethal than COVID-19 so the lessons learned from the outbreak must not be squandered and the world should ensure it is prepared for the next viral wave, one of the creators of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. EUROPE. * European Union...
