Horned Frog Report: Two more commits and a new school record

TCU has hired SMU's Sonny Dykes as its next head coach, the program announced on Monday. Dykes will join the Horned Frogs after five years as coach at SMU, where he led the Mustangs to a 30-17 record including the program's first 10-win season since 1983. Dykes, 52, had been...
Five star cornerback, Domani Jackson is one of the top prospects in the 2022 recruiting class. On Tuesday afternoon, the Mater Dei athlete announced his final two schools, Alabama and USC. The 6-foot-1 defensive back ranks No. 6 overall for his class according to 247Sports. Jackson was a former long-time...
RB Justin Williams, WR Camden Brown, TE Jackson Carver, OL Trent Ramsey, OL Lisala Tai (JUCO), DL Rashaud Pernell (Virginia Tech commit), DL Trevon McAlpine, LB DeAunte Hunter, LB Wesley Bissainthe, CB Elijah Mc-Cantos, CB Keionte Scott (JUCO). Recruits who have decommitted from WVU. RB Justin Williams, WR Kevin Thomas,...
The Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas hosts a hungry Florida women’s basketball team Sunday fresh off the Gators’ 75-71 loss to George Mason. The Horned Frogs (3-3) and the Gators (6-3) battle this weekend after both teams encountered tight scoring battles in their previous games. Unlike TCU, Florida was unable to come out on top.
In a new, daily podcast Jamie recaps the TCU Athletics news of the day, including:. TCU Women’s Basketball vs. Southeastern Louisiana. TCU freshman swimmer heading to world championships. All in five minutes. Make sure you’re subscribed to the Frogs O’ War podcast, where the Horned Frog Report will upload every...
FORTH WORTH, Texas – Florida improved to 3-1 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge after defeating Texas Christian, 63-54, on Sunday for their first true road win of the season. The Gators (7-3, 0-0 SEC) were led offensively by Lavender Briggs who tallied a season-best 22 points, pushing her to 920 career points during her time at Florida. Jordyn Merritt and Kiara Smith also ended in double-figure with 12 points each. The floor general, Smith also ended with 11 rebounds and seven assists, giving her the 10th double-double of her career.
Off to their best start in program history, the 8-0 University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men's basketball team has signed two new big guns in Nick Katona and Caleb Siwek to their 2022 recruiting class. Katona is a 6'7'' wing out of Shakopee, and the brother to current Bulldog sophomore...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.—Bryce McNealey set the Oglethorpe record in the 60 meters and Mary Hansbrough set the Oglethorpe record in the weight throw as the Stormy Petrels opened the indoor track & field season Friday night in Birmingham. McNealey ran 7.28 in heat four of the semifinals of the 60 meters...
The Central Florida college football bowl season will have a definite Hawkeye State flavor to it, as the Iowa State Cyclones (7-5, 5-4) have accepted a bid to play #19 Clemson University (9-3, 6-2) in the Cheezit Bowl and the University of Iowa (10-3, 7-2) will meet #22 Kentucky (9-3, 5-3) in the 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl.
The Texas A&M football team landed a commitment from defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, a five-star recruit from Lakeland, Florida in the class of 2022 on Monday. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Brownlow-Dindy originally chose Oklahoma in October, but told On3 Recruits Monday that he is now committing to A&M. He is the No. 2 player in the state of Florida in his class, according to 247Sports.com.
BALTIMORE — Men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon and the University of Maryland announced Friday that they’ve mutually agreed to part ways, abruptly ending his tenure less than than a month into his 11th season. Turgeon, who’d led the Terps to appearances in five of the past six NCAA Tournaments but...
The 6-2 Runnin' Utes have traveled to Dallas, TX for a matchup with the 6-1 TCU Horned Frogs for another midweek match-up, which tips at 6 p.m. (MT) in a "neutral site" contest at Dickies Arena. You can listen to Bill Riley call the game on ESPN700, or you can stream the game on ESPN+ with Brian Estridge and Colin Boddicker on the call.
Mike Miles matched his scoring career-high with 28 points on Wednesday night as TCU cruised past Utah 76-62 at Dickies Arena. TCU improved to 7-1 on the season and gave fans new signs of an improving squad with legitimate potential. Defensively, the Frogs held Utah to their lowest scoring output of the season and managed to turn that quality defense into fast break attempts.
TCU running back Zach Evans, a former five-star recruit, has entered the transfer portal. Evans was the No. 16 recruit in the 2020 class as a 6-foot, 200-pound back out of North Shore High School in Houston, Texas. His recruitment went back and forth, with interest from Georgia, Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee and others before Evans landed at TCU.
Florida head coach Billy Napier is in his first week on the job at Florida, and as you would expect from a new coach and transition class, the 2022 recruiting class has seen a few shakeups. Most notably, quarterback commit Nick Evers, a four-star prospect out of Flower Mound, Texas,...
- TCU (7-1) will face Texas A&M (7-1) at Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The game called the Battleground 2k21 will be shown on SEC Network. - It will be TCU’s first game in Houston since Dec. 22, 2012, a 65-63 win at Rice. -...
If you have not heard the news, TCU and former volleyball head coach Jill Kramer agreed to part ways last Monday afternoon. Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star Telegram was the first on the TCU beat to report the news, but neither the team nor Kramer have officially made a statement about the news.
