Horned Frog Report: Two more commits and a new school record

FORTH WORTH, Texas – Florida improved to 3-1 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge after defeating Texas Christian, 63-54, on Sunday for their first true road win of the season. The Gators (7-3, 0-0 SEC) were led offensively by Lavender Briggs who tallied a season-best 22 points, pushing her to 920 career points during her time at Florida. Jordyn Merritt and Kiara Smith also ended in double-figure with 12 points each. The floor general, Smith also ended with 11 rebounds and seven assists, giving her the 10th double-double of her career.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO