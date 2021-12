With Spider-Man: No Way Home premiering on Dec. 17, it's just the start of Zendaya's inspired press tour looks for the third film of the franchise, dreamed up and brought to fruition with the help of Image Architect Law Roach. The duo worked with the Roberto Cavalli team to repurpose a gold spine-like gown from the 2000s archives for an appearance in Paris, and now they've selected a spring/summer 2022 Alexander McQueen look straight off the runway for a photo call at The Old Sessions House in London.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO