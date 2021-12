In the country music industry, there’s a saying that Nashville is a 10-year town — meaning it usually takes artists a decade to achieve success. Lainey Wilson, Billboard‘s top new country artist of 2021, hit that date almost on the nose. “It’s crazy — when I first got here, everyone was saying, ‘It’s a 10-year town, it’s a 10-year town,’ and I thought, ‘I’m going to do this in less time,'” she says. “But you know what? It’s like 10 years and one month later [that] I get my first No. 1.”

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO