Creston Police arrest Man on 6 Warrants

(Adair Co.) A Council Bluffs man charged with Lascivious Acts with a Child in Adair County was sentenced to prison on November 29th. Charles Harold Lamb, 50, entered a written plea of guilty to the charge. His other charges of Sexual Abuse 2nd Degree and two counts of Indecent Contact with a Child were dismissed. Lamb shall be confined in the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Correctional Services for an indeterminate term not to exceed 10 years. Lamb will receive credit against this sentence for any days served in custody since his arrest. Lamb must also pay a fine of $1,370, plus the 15% crime services surcharge. He also shall pay a sexual abuse related crime surcharge in the amount of $90 and pay court costs in this matter. Lamb was held without bond in the Adair County Jail until he is delivered to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville.

ADAIR COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO