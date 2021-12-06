Creston Police arrest Man on 6 Warrants
Creston Police Report 2 arrests
(Creston) Creston Police arrested a Union County man at the Creston/Union County Law Enforcement Center on assault and drug-related warrants.
Police arrested 41-year old Aaron James Riepe of Creston on Friday morning on six Union County Warrants.
*Failure to Appear on original charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana, 3rd or subsequent offense.
*5th Degree Criminal Mischief.
*Domestic Abuse Assault.
*Violation of a no-contact order.
*Willful Injury causing serious Injury.
*4th-Degree Criminal Mischief.
*Violation of Probation-Delivery of a Controlled Substance.
Officers transported Riepe to the Union County Jail and held him on a $35,900 cash-only bond.
In another incident; Police arrested 25-year old Kenneth Quienten Weaselhead of Creston at the Law Enforcement Center for OWI 1st offense. Officer transported Weaselhead to the Union County Jail and released him on a $1,000 cash bond.
