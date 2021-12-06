ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston Police arrest Man on 6 Warrants

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
Creston Police Report 2 arrests

(Creston) Creston Police arrested a Union County man at the Creston/Union County Law Enforcement Center on assault and drug-related warrants.

Police arrested 41-year old Aaron James Riepe of Creston on Friday morning on six Union County Warrants.

*Failure to Appear on original charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana, 3rd or subsequent offense.

*5th Degree Criminal Mischief.

*Domestic Abuse Assault.

*Violation of a no-contact order.

*Willful Injury causing serious Injury.

*4th-Degree Criminal Mischief.

*Violation of Probation-Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Officers transported Riepe to the Union County Jail and held him on a $35,900 cash-only bond.

In another incident; Police arrested 25-year old Kenneth Quienten Weaselhead of Creston at the Law Enforcement Center for OWI 1st offense. Officer transported Weaselhead to the Union County Jail and released him on a $1,000 cash bond.

