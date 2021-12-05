ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AC/DC’s ‘Thunderstruck’ Powers Up Prince William’s Work Week

By Martin Kielty
 5 days ago
Prince William of the British Royal Family revealed he likes to start his work week by listening to the AC/DC classic “Thunderstruck.”. In a new episode of the Apple Fitness+ podcast Time to Walk premiering tomorrow (Dec. 6) (and as reported by Blabbermouth), the Duke of Cambridge said the 1990 track...

