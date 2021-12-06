FANUC America and the Manufacturing Skill Standards Council (MSSC) Agree to Co-market the Stackability of Their Certifications to Meet the Shortage of Skilled Industrial Robotics and Automation Operators

In the last ten years, collaborative robots have become almost as ubiquitous as industrial robots, with companies citing increased productivity as the reason for choosing them, according to robotics manufacturer Robotiq. But how exactly do cobots influence the workflow and what are some of the challenges of using them on the factory floor? Here Neil Bellinger, head of EMEA at automation parts supplier EU Automation, explains how some of the most common downsides of cobots are being overcome.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 16 HOURS AGO