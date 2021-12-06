ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FANUC America and the Manufacturing Skill Standards Council (MSSC) Agree to Co-market the Stackability of Their Certifications to Meet the Shortage of Skilled Industrial Robotics and Automation Operators

Cover picture for the articleFANUC America, the leading supplier of Computer-Numerical Controls (CNCs), industrial robots and ROBOMACHINES, and the Manufacturing Skill Standards Council (MSSC), the long-established U.S. leader in certifying front-line production technicians with industry-wide foundational skills in advanced manufacturing and logistics, have announced their decision to co-market the stackability of their respective industry-recognized certifications...

aithority.com

Rockwell Automation Outlines Tech Trends Driving Industry 5.0 At 30th Annual Automation Fair(R)

Artificial intelligence, edge and cloud computing integration, workforce augmentation, and more, identified as key adoption areas for industrial automation players. Rockwell Automation, Inc. the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, along with its PartnerNetwork™, concluded the 30th year of its signature Automation Fair showcase event from November 10 – 11 in Houston, Texas.
SOFTWARE
roboticstomorrow.com

READY Robotics Partners with Futura Automation to Bring Intuitive Automation to Manufacturers in Western US

Futura Automation will help manufacturers across 16 Western states design and deploy Forge/OS-powered automation solutions. Columbus, OH - December 2, 2021 - As part of an ongoing effort to make automation more accessible to manufacturers of all technical backgrounds, READY Robotics has been building a comprehensive network of automation solution providers to spearhead the design and deployment of Forge/OS-powered automation solutions. Today, READY is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Futura Automation, a leading provider of automation solutions for robotics, material handling, automated assembly, and AI-driven machine vision applications. As READY's stocking distributor for 16 western states including WA, OR, CA, ID, MT, TX, LA, AR, OK, ND, SD, NE, KS, MO, MN, IA, Futura Automation will help manufacturers alleviate labor issues, solve production challenges, and boost output with Forge/OS-powered automation.
COLUMBUS, OH
roboticstomorrow.com

Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) and Logitrans Enter Strategic Collaboration to Build Autonomous Pallet Jacks

New solutions will combine MiR’s autonomous mobile robot (AMR) navigation and software expertise with Logitrans’ decades of material handling knowledge to fill the gap in ground-to-ground pallet movement. ODENSE/RIBE, Denmark—December 6, 2021—Autonomous mobile robot (AMR) market leader Mobile Industrial Robots A/S (MiR) and a major material handling equipment manufacturer, Logitrans...
ELECTRONICS
schoolnewsnetwork.org

Manufacturing lab offers core credits, industry certification

Northview — Juniors Jayla DeGarmo and Lucan Hubbart donned safety goggles recently and worked together to assemble a snap circuit. When Lucan asked for a lamp socket, Jayla reached into a box of colored components and handed one over. “These books have instructions that show you how to put together,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
roboticstomorrow.com

The Future of Robot Programming - Industrial Robot Programming Tool Supports All Phases of Automation

“You must be diversified enough to survive bad times,” said the American academic and investor, Joel Greenblatt, “so that skill and good process can have the chance to pay off in the long-term.” Here, Nigel Smith, CEO of TM Robotics, explains the importance of robot programming that’s simple enough to be refigured to any kind of manufacturing environment, as companies diversify to improve sustainability.
roboticstomorrow.com

Prophesee introduces Inventors Community showcasing breadth of creativity and applications driven by its Event-Based Metavision® technology

From giving sight back to the blind, to touching cells, or tracking space debris: a fast-growing ecosystem of over 2,200 inventors is driving significant, sometimes life-changing, breakthroughs in key industries. PARIS - 7 December, 2021 - Prophesee introduced today their Inventors Community, showcasing work and innovations being driven by its...
ELECTRONICS
roboticstomorrow.com

Simnovus Partners with Dualos for 5G UE Simulator

Simnovus has chosen Dualos, LLC as its U.S.-based federal partner for the sale of its UE Simulator product. With decades of experience in business development and product management expertise, Dualos expertly provides go-to-market strategies and business execution for military and aerospace organizations targeting the US Intel Communities and DoD ecosystem. Dualos' subject matter expertise is in test, emulation, and simulation covering the entire electromagnetic spectrum. www.dualos.com.
SOFTWARE
roboticstomorrow.com

Newsight Imaging Introduces the NSI1000A0M: A New Optimized Depth Sensor for Outdoor Automotive and Robotics Applications

The NSI1000A0M supports 1024x32 concurrent depth points in addition to multi-triangulation and fast camera mode, and it recently got 3X better performance compared to previous versions. As part of its efforts to provide the best depth sensing ROI, today Newsight Imaging introduced the NSI1000A0M - an optimized version of the...
ELECTRONICS
roboticstomorrow.com

Geek+ and Boreal upgrade supply chain at SP Digital with automated mobile robotics

Boreal, with remote support from Geek+, was able to quickly implement AMRs to upgrade SP Digital’s supply chain and logistics. SAN DIEGO, California, December 8th, 2021 - Geek+, a global AMR leader, is excited to announce its continued expansion in South America with the successful deployment of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) at SP Digital, a leading e-commerce company for computer hardware and gaming products in Chile. The project will provide SP Digital with the capacity to support its rapid business growth during peak season.
TECHNOLOGY
roboticstomorrow.com

Robot Operations Group Announces RobOpsCon 2022

A gathering of the global community of robotics and operations experts will advance the best practices for scaling the use of autonomous robots across industries. MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - December 8, 2021 - The Robot Operations Group, a global community of the top experts in scaling the application of advanced robotics, today announced the first-ever RobOpsCon will take place in October 2022 in Silicon Valley. The conference will bring together practitioners and a leading panel of multi-disciplinary speakers across industries, including logistics, supply chain, agriculture, hospitality and healthcare. Additional details will be announced shortly.
ELECTRONICS
roboticstomorrow.com

Hexagon | NovAtel delivers ROS 2 compatible drivers to the OEM7 receiver

The NovAtel OEM7 drivers are developed and managed by NovAtel engineers to provide an optimised interface for autonomy projects. The drivers allow for quick incorporation of NovAtel's OEM7 receivers into custom ROS 2 based applications. Hexagon | NovAtel announces the release of its second purpose-built driver, powered by the latest...
AGRICULTURE
roboticstomorrow.com

How Can the Utilities Industry Benefit from Robotics?

Robotics technology has advanced quickly over the past few years, resulting in a range of new and expanded use-cases for industrial robots. For the utility industry, these new robotics could offer significant benefits — and, in some cases, we’re already beginning to see how the adoption of robots can make utility work safer and more productive.
ELECTRONICS
roboticstomorrow.com

Overcoming challenges in cobot implementation

In the last ten years, collaborative robots have become almost as ubiquitous as industrial robots, with companies citing increased productivity as the reason for choosing them, according to robotics manufacturer Robotiq. But how exactly do cobots influence the workflow and what are some of the challenges of using them on the factory floor? Here Neil Bellinger, head of EMEA at automation parts supplier EU Automation, explains how some of the most common downsides of cobots are being overcome.
TECHNOLOGY
roboticstomorrow.com

Point One Navigation and Quectel Bring Precise Location to Robotics and Agriculture Markets

Point One and Quectel partnership creates highly affordable, small and easy to use high precision GNSS module integrating RTK for mass market applications. San Francisco, December 9, 2021 -Point One Navigation, a leader in precision location technology, and Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global supplier of IOT modules and antennas, today announced the LG69T-AM, the latest addition to the LG69T GNSS Module Series. Point One's positioning engine powers the LG69T-AM and enables centimeter-level global accuracy by integrating augmented GNSS in an affordable yet easy to use module with open-source API.
AGRICULTURE
roboticstomorrow.com

Adaptive Swarm Robotics Could Revolutionize Smart Agriculture

The use of adaptive swarm robotics has the potential to provide significant environmental and economic benefits to smart agriculture efforts globally through the implementation of autonomous ground and aerial technologies. "Agricultural robots, when used properly, can improve product quantity and quality while lowering the cost," said Dr. Kiju Lee, associate...
AGRICULTURE
aithority.com

New Dragos Academy to Strengthen the Industrial Community’s Cybersecurity Skills and Help Close the IT-OT Skills Gap

Training by World-Class ICS/OT Cyber Experts to Accelerate Time-to-Value for Organizations’ Cybersecurity Investments. Dragos, Inc., the global leader in cybersecurity for industrial controls systems (ICS)/operational technology (OT) environments, announced Dragos Academy, a new comprehensive educational and training program available to Dragos customers and partners. Dragos Academy aims to strengthen practitioners’ overall ICS/OT cybersecurity skills and help them fully operationalize and accelerate the time-to-value of the Dragos Platform, the most trusted cybersecurity platform for industrial networks providing asset visibility, threat detection, and incident response capabilities.
EDUCATION
Computer Weekly

Industry must collaborate to advance digital skills, says FutureDotNow

Collaboration across sectors is needed to tackle the UK’s digital skills divide, says business coalition FutureDotNow. A recent FutureDotNow report, looking at data from large businesses and research from Lloyds Bank, found that 36% of adults in the UK do not have the essential digital skills needed for the increasingly digital world of work, and the industry collective said a co-ordinated effort is needed to address this lack of basic digital skills.
ECONOMY
The Daily Collegian

IST grad student intern applies data science skills in construction industry

Editor’s note: This is the ninth in a series of stories highlighting College of Information Sciences and Technology students and their summer internships. UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — As a Penn State College of Information Sciences and Technology student pursuing a master’s degree in informatics, Kristen Williams had the opportunity this past summer to apply what she’s learned through her concentration in data science in a summer internship in the construction manufacturing industry. She worked as a data scientist at Carlisle Construction Materials, assisting the quality service team in developing various statistical process control (SPC) charts.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

