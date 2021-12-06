FANUC America and the Manufacturing Skill Standards Council (MSSC) Agree to Co-market the Stackability of Their Certifications to Meet the Shortage of Skilled Industrial Robotics and Automation Operators
FANUC America, the leading supplier of Computer-Numerical Controls (CNCs), industrial robots and ROBOMACHINES, and the Manufacturing Skill Standards Council (MSSC), the long-established U.S. leader in certifying front-line production technicians with industry-wide foundational skills in advanced manufacturing and logistics, have announced their decision to co-market the stackability of their respective industry-recognized certifications
