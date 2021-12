MANCHESTER UNITED are close to appointing Ralph Rangnick as interim coach, just under a week after the inevitable sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The former RB Leipzig and Schalke 04 manager will be signing on a six-month deal before taking on a role as a consultant within the hierarchy board, where he will help the club try to head in the right direction.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO