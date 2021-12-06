ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inspirational Quotes: Paul Rudd, Golda Meir, And Others

By MOREY STETTNER
Investor's Business Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspirational quotes about maintaining modesty, finding strength within yourself and making good habits a routine. Make the most of yourself by fanning the tiny, inner sparks of possibility into flames of achievement. Golda Meir, former prime minister of Israel. William Rothwell On Humility. True humility is not thinking less...

