REUTERS SUMMIT China GDP to slow, will become inflation exporter, money managers say

By Reuters
 6 days ago
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - China, widely seen as an exporter of disinflation for the past two decades, is likely to drive higher inflation in coming years, the chief investment officer of Neuberger Berman said on Monday.

"The common prosperity drive may be another driver of inflation," Eric Knutzen told the annual Reuters Investment Outlook Summit, referring to the Chinese authorities' efforts to create a more equitable society.

Standard Chartered Bank CIO Steve Brice told the same panel that he expected Chinese economic growth to disappoint next year, growing at around 5%.

"China won't come out with wholesale stimulus," he added.

Reporting by Sujata Rao and Dhara Ranasinghe

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

