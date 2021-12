First of all, developers want the AI to be better in the mid and, especially, late-game. With the current plans, the requested income is static. Meaning, once it reaches a monthly income of +500 it will not try to increase it further. That’s good for a big chunk into the mid-game, but it’s not good enough to compete with a player in the late game. So, the idea is to have the economic plans scale to infinity. Once they reach +500, they should increase their targets.

