KLIF Morning News: Parents Charged, Cuomo Fired, and Vaccine Trickery

CNN said on Saturday it had fired news anchor Chris Cuomo after "additional information" came to light during an investigation into his efforts to help his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, respond to allegations of sexual misconduct. Freddie Joyner reports.
A Michigan high school was the site of a tragic deadly shooting, and Texan politicians are calling for ANOTHER special session — this time to talk about vaccine mandates. Dave & Amy talk about that, and much more, in today’s KLIFnotes.
We’ve got our first couple of cases of the Omicron variant here in North Texas, but you may not need to worry. Also, Dr. Fauci is basically asking us to check vaccine cards before having people over for the holidays. Dave & Scott explain in today’s KLIFnotes.
CNN announced Saturday that anchor Chris Cuomo has been "terminated" by the network, "effective immediately." CNN said in a statement: "Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defense. We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately."
ALBANY — The leader of the 64-campus State University system acknowledged Tuesday he "should have used different language" when he employed profanity to curse a woman after she described the Cuomo administration as toxic. Chancellor James Malatras, in early 2019, wrote acidic comments regarding Lindsey Boylan, then his colleague in...
Andrew Cuomo's top aide, Melissa DeRosa, and his brother Chris Cuomo were among the former governor's allies plotting to discredit Janice Dean, sources said. Dean, a Fox News host and meteorologist, became one of the most prominent critics of Andrew Cuomo's Covid response last year. The revelation comes days after...
The Supreme Court has begun hearing arguments in the case of Mississippi’s abortion law, so constitutional lawyer and Supreme Court expert David Coale joined Dave & Amy to break down what was heard. David is from Lynn, Pinker, Hurst & Schwegmann in Dallas.
(WBAP/KLIF) — As Omicron spreads across the U.S., Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is worried about the spread. The Republican points the finger at the Biden administration for not following health protective protocols at the U.S. southern border. Texas Republicans are calling out the Biden administration for a double standard...
Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely by CNN earlier this week for how he handled Andrew Cuomo’s scandals and investigations, but some — including Cuomo’s co-host Brian Stelter — seem to think he’ll be back. And now, Bill O’Reilly joins that chorus as well. He tells Glenn why he believes CNN ‘can’t’ fire Cuomo. It’s something the news network COULD have avoided, he says, if only executives acted ethically from the start. So, is CNN on the hook for Cuomo?!
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As the U.S. prepares to enter its third year in the clutch of a relentless virus that has already taken the lives of 800,000 people, a group of Republican governors is sending a clear message to COVID anti-vaxxers in their states: We’ll pay you to remain unvaccinated.
Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo and a top aide to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo allegedly plotted to discredit Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean after she criticized the former governor's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple reports.
Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo ...
At the end of his 8 p.m. hour, Anderson Cooper delivered the news about Chris Cuomo‘s suspension from CNN on Tuesday. “Some news now about this network,” said Cooper. “It involves Chris Cuomo, the host of Cuomo Primetime. New documents released this week indicated that Chris was more intimately involved than previously known in helping his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, craft a defense amid a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations.”
Although CNN says it has indefinitely suspended host Chris Cuomo, the network’s own media reporter says the anchor could be back on air as early as next month. CNN suspended Cuomo on Monday after documents released by the New York attorney general’s office showed he was more deeply involved than previously known in helping his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), respond to allegations of sexual harassment.
