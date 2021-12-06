ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

KLIF Morning News: Europe’s COVID Rules Are Ridiculously Strict

klif.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you thought we had it rough here in the U.S...

www.klif.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Wednesday morning UK news briefing: Covid rules until March

It has been described as the path "towards hell". New Covid restrictions on self-isolation have been enshrined in law until March. Under legislation passed last night, regulations force people to isolate for 10 days if they come into contact with someone who has the omicron variant or risk a fine of up to £10,000 - even if they are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

Italy reinforces strict COVID rules targeting vaccine holdouts

Italy, which has one of Europe’s highest vaccination rates, is further cracking down on the small minority that has so far refused the shot. As of Monday, a green pass — which is proof of vaccination, recovery or a recent negative test — will be required for buses, metro, local trains and hotels. It’s already compulsory for working, long-distance travel and most indoor venues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Live Covid latest news: US and Europe move to tighten borders to travellers

Pity killjoys who don't understand 'unnecessary socialising'. All travellers to the US may be required to complete a seven-day quarantine even if they are vaccinated or have a negative test, under proposals being considered by the White House. Meanwhile, all travellers reaching France from outside the European Union, including the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Klif Morning News#Dave Amy
Telegraph

England’s Covid-susceptible population among lowest in Europe

The number of people in England who are susceptible to Covid is one of the lowest in Europe, analysis has shown. Modellers at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LHSTM) ran a hypothesis in which everyone was exposed to the virus at the same time to determine how many people in different countries are at risk of hospitalisation or death.
WORLD
Daily Gate City

Italy imposes strict COVID rules for unvaccinated

The Italian government is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people as the holidays draw near, excluding them from indoor restaurants, theatres and museums to reduce the spread of coronavirus and encourage people to get their shots. (Dec. 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
PUBLIC HEALTH
prescottenews.com

Opinion – COVID 2022: Let’s Not Copy Europe’s Centralization Plans

Some 500 years ago, migrants from England and Italy, France and Germany, left for the new world. It was practically an alien planet to them, inhabited with people that didn’t look like anything they had ever seen, and wild creatures they’d never come up against. Many people either died on ships or in their first few years in a strange world. But leave they did. More followed. That’s how bad things were living under the aristocratic serfdom of the old world, with its lid on personal freedoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Breaking News: Japan Places Myocarditis Warning On Jabs

The covid vaccines have been making headlines for a long time this year. Their side effects are also being discussed a lot, and these are the main reasons for which a lot of people are avoiding them. It’s been just revealed that Japan is now labeling Covid “vaccines” to warn...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Friday morning UK news briefing: PM's adviser on brink of quitting

He is fighting controversies on multiple fronts, but this headache could rapidly worsen. Boris Johnson's standards adviser is on the verge of quitting following accusations he misled him over the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat. We understand that Lord Geidt will consider his position if the Prime Minister does...
POLITICS
Reuters

Spain has no plan to sell Caixabank stake, minister tells Expansion

MADRID (Reuters) - Economy Minister Nadia Calvino has told the Expansion newspaper that the Spanish government does not intend to sell its stake in Caixabank. “We have, on the horizon, no plan nor any intention to divest the state’s stake,” Calvino said in an interview with the Spanish newspaper published on Monday. “It is a very well managed lender,” she added.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or who develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government...
PUBLIC HEALTH
klif.com

New COVID-19 Testing Policy for International Travelers

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF)- If you plan to travel internationally this holiday season there’s a new tighter COVID-19 testing requirement that went into effect on Monday. The Centers for Disease Control said you will need to get a COVID-19 viral test, regardless of vaccination status or citizenship, no more than 1 day before you travel by air into the United States.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Europe Approves Roche's Tocilizumab For Patients With Severe COVID-19

The European Commission has extended the marketing authorization for Roche Holdings AG's (OTC: RHHBY) Actemra/RoActemra (Tocilizumab) to treat patients with severe COVID-19. The drug can now be administered in adults with COVID-19 who receive systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen or mechanical ventilation. The latest decision from the EC came...
INDUSTRY
stljewishlight.org

Israel’s health minister wants to update the country’s ‘ridiculously outdated’ abortion rules

(JTA) — As the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Washington on the most significant abortion case to reach the court in decades, Israel’s health minister laid out his plans to simplify what he called Israel’s “chauvinistic” abortion process and allow women to terminate a pregnancy within its first 12 weeks without approval by a committee, currently a requirement for all abortions in Israel.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy