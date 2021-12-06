KLIF Morning News: Europe’s COVID Rules Are Ridiculously Strict

Some 500 years ago, migrants from England and Italy, France and Germany, left for the new world. It was practically an alien planet to them, inhabited with people that didn’t look like anything they had ever seen, and wild creatures they’d never come up against. Many people either died on ships or in their first few years in a strange world. But leave they did. More followed. That’s how bad things were living under the aristocratic serfdom of the old world, with its lid on personal freedoms.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO