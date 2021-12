Happy Sunday Husky fans. With the big news of the week, the Huskies hired coach Kalen Deboer. Deboer hasn’t named all of his assistants, however it sounds like that will be happening shortly. Once the staff is hired we should see an uptick in offers and they should be hosting some recruits next weekend (the last weekend before the early signing period starts). I would expect several of the commits to fly up and visit with Coach Deboer and his staff.

FOOTBALL ・ 4 DAYS AGO