Thomasina Miers’ party recipes for cocktail sausages and a cardamom mojito

Parties! Parties, no matter what the size, are what we need to feel human again. Seeing loved ones and old friends this Christmas, kicking back and shrugging off some of the worries of life has never felt so important. So invite a few people around and delight them with these sticky, spiced sausages and a thoroughly delicious cocktail to make them feel as if they were away with you on some far flung adventure.

Sticky apricot-harissa merguez cocktail sausages with mint yoghurt, and a cardamom-infused mojito

These sticky, rose-scented, spicy and caramelised sausages are delicious with the mint dip. The perfect accompaniment to the cardamom mojito, which is a great cocktail to get a party in full swing.

Prep 30 min

Cook 20 min

Serves 8

For the merguez

80g apricot jam

1 tbsp rose harissa

1 tbsp dijon mustard

500g merguez sausages

For the yoghurt dip

Juice and zest of ½ lemon

1 handful mint leaves, finely chopped

⅓ cucumber, coarsely grated

175ml Greek yoghurt

1 garlic clove

, peeled and crushed

Salt and black pepper

For the cardamom-infused mojitos

2 bags English breakfast or other black tea

24 cardamom pods, lightly crushed in a mortar

200g fresh mint, plus sprigs to serve

8 tbsp demerara sugar

140ml fresh lemon juice

320ml dark rum

Rosewater

Sparkling water

, to top

Heat the oven to 190C (170C fan)/375F/gas 5 and line a baking sheet with greaseproof paper. Put the jam, harissa and mustard in a small saucepan with a tablespoon of water, and heat gently to melt the jam.

Arrange the sausages on the tray, smear all over with the apricot paste and roast for 15 minutes. At this stage, the sausages will have released their fat, so pour this off into a heatproof saucer and put the sausages back in the oven for five minutes more, to caramelise.

Meanwhile, mix all the ingredients for the dip in a bowl, season to taste and put to one side.

Cut the sausages in half or thirds, and serve them with cocktail sticks and the yoghurt to dip into.

Meanwhile, muddle the mint and demerara with a rolling pin or cocktail muddler. Add the lemon juice, muddle into the sugar to dissolve, then pour in the infused tea, preferably while it’s still warm, to help dissolve the sugar.

Fill eight highball glasses with ice (crushed or whole) and a fresh mint sprig. Pour 40ml dark rum into each glass, then pour in an eighth of the mojito mix through a fine sieve and stir. Add a few drops of rosewater to each glass, top with sparkling water and serve at once. ​​