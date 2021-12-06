ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Why a Pair of Church's Shoes Is a God-Tier Christmas Present

By Alek Rose
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristmas gifts sort themselves naturally into a hierarchy. There are gifts you received decades ago which will be strong in your memory forever and, on the other hand, there are gifts you received just last year which have already been forgotten. It’s harsh but true. The key to hitting...

Highsnobiety

Shop the Best Church's Mountain Boots Here

We don’t need to tell you again that climbing and hiking gear is trending. Unless you’ve been living under a rock (ironic) you’ll have noticed that technical gear is everywhere. From climbing-inspired collections from high-end labels to genuine technical gear from brands like Arc’teryx, the swathes of luxury hiking styles range from fully technical recreations to pairs that should probably be kept to the runway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#Shoes#Design#Oxford#Church#Kingsley 2 Kingsley#Grafton I73 Derby#The Grafton 173
