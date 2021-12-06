Global Air Compressor Market To Be Driven By Increase In The Adoption Of Robust And Energy-Efficient Equipment In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO