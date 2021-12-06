ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Air Compressor Market To Be Driven By Increase In The Adoption Of Robust And Energy-Efficient Equipment In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

Cover picture for the articleThe new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Air Compressor Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global air compressor market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, technology, lubrication, power rating, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks...

India Frozen Potato Products Market Is Expected To Grow Steadily At CAGR Of 17% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'India Frozen Potato Products Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the India frozen potato products market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, end use, distribution channel and major regions like North India, Central and West India, South India, and East India. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Global Virtual Fitting Room Market To Be Driven By Demand From Growing Number Of Smartphone Users In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Virtual Fitting Room Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global virtual fitting room market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, application, end use and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Mexico Guacamole Market Witness Growth Due To Product's Numerous Health Benefits And Growing Number Of Quick Service Restaurants

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado 'Mercado Mexicano de Guacamole, Informe y Pronostico 2021-2026', ofrece un analisis profundo, evaluando el mercado por la forma, el uso final, el canal de distribucion, el tipo de envase y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de exito y las limitaciones, rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado general. Tambien evalúa la dinamica del mercado, analizando los indicadores clave de demanda y precios, junto con el analisis del mercado basado en los modelos SWOT y Porter de las cinco Fuerzas.
Global Learning Management System Market To Be Driven by Rising Demand For Digital Platforms in The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Learning Management System Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global learning management system market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, deployment mode, delivery mode, organisation size, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Global Virtual Reality In Education Market To Be Driven By Rising Technological Advancements In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Virtual Reality in Education Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global virtual reality in education market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, deployment mode, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
North America Laundry Detergents Market To Be Driven By The Increased Demand For Laundry Services And Rising Innovations In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'North America Laundry Detergents Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the North America laundry detergents market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, forms, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Global Glutinous Rice Market To Be Driven By Rising Awareness Of The Health Benefits Of The Product In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Glutinous Rice Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives in-depth analysis of the global glutinous rice market, assessing the market based on its segments like nature, size, type, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Country that could lead global food market in 2025 revealed

Russian agriculture is on course to lead the global food market starting in 2025, showing steady growth while the global agro-industrial complex is still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, analysts say. "We can see a serious [post-Covid-19 pandemic] decline in the global agro-industrial complex, where our country is showing good...
Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Two Common Over-the-Counter Compounds Reduce COVID-19 Virus Replication by 99% in Early Testing

A pair of over-the-counter compounds has been found in preliminary tests to inhibit the virus that causes COVID-19, University of Florida Health researchers have found. The combination includes diphenhydramine, an antihistamine used for allergy symptoms. When paired with lactoferrin, a protein found in cow and human milk, the compounds were found to hinder the SARS-CoV-2 virus during tests in monkey cells and human lung cells.
CANCER
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Breaking News: Japan Places Myocarditis Warning On Jabs

The covid vaccines have been making headlines for a long time this year. Their side effects are also being discussed a lot, and these are the main reasons for which a lot of people are avoiding them. It’s been just revealed that Japan is now labeling Covid “vaccines” to warn...
PUBLIC HEALTH

