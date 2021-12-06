Family ask for help in finding missing 18 year old woman

BEMIDJI, Minn. (WCCO) – Police in Bemidji are asking for assistance in finding a 12-year-old who was reported as a runway on Thursday Annabell Star Marie Durant was last seen around 8 p.m. on the 100 block of Gould Avenue Southeast. Credit: Bemidji Police Department She is described as 5-foot-4, 135 pounds, and was wearing a black long sleeve shirt and black windbreaker, with black joggers and red and white Converse tennis shoes. She also wears black framed glasses. Police say she could be with friends in the Nymore area. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111. More On WCCO.com: School Closings & Delays Minnesota Weather: Schools Cancelling Classes Ahead Of Winter Storm Warning Coronavirus In Minnesota: Second Student Dies Of School-Related Virus Infection This Year ‘I Personally Think He Shouldn’t Have Any Rental Properties’: Renter, Former Employee Speak Out Against Twin Cities Landlord 2 Teenagers Killed, 3 Injured In Crash Involving Stolen Vehicle, Police Say

