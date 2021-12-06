ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Power of Pivot: Students design device to help people move from cars to wheelchairs

Cover picture for the articleCAMAS — Team Mean Machine’s laboratory is that of a mad scientist. The tireless whir of a dozen 3D printers and other machines working away alongside a team of genius engineers ensures there’s never a moment of complete silence — almost like the room itself is alive. Outside the...

