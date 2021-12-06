Power of Pivot: Students design device to help people move from cars to wheelchairs

It was a dark and windy night toward the end of October. Rather than being in the comfort of my dorm room or hanging out with friends, I was stuck on the side of Highway 30. The forest was to the right of me, and semi-trucks were racing down the road left of me. The only thing keeping me from being completely stranded was a great friend and their not-so-great car. We were standing beside the car in the grass because the smell of grinding gears and burnt motor oil made sitting inside unbearable. The worst problem was we couldn’t even open the hood to check what was going on because it was jammed. Eventually, we got their car started again and had to drive on back roads in pitch darkness. There was nothing but their headlights to illuminate our path. Their dad was able to find us after we gave him a location to meet at. It turned out their oil tank was almost empty, with the dipstick coming back “bone-dry” in the words of their father.

