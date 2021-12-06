ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 7 Episode 8

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 8, she dropped a bombshell on Morgan that she had been bitten. Meanwhile, Strand set off on an explosive mission...

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvseriesfinale.com

Fear the Walking Dead: Season Eight Renewal Announced for AMC TV Series

Morgan’s group will return and continue to fight for their survival on AMC. The cable channel has renewed Fear the Walking Dead for an eighth season. A post-apocalyptic horror drama series, the Fear the Walking Dead TV show stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Christine Evangelista, Colby Hollman, Jenna Elfman, Keith Carradine, and Rubén Blades. The show’s story begins in Los Angeles with a dysfunctional and blended family as they search for a safe haven in a horrifying new reality. In the seventh season, Morgan’s group is scattered across Texas as they try to survive the nuclear fallout brought about by Teddy (John Glover) and his followers. Meanwhile, Morgan (James) and Victor (Domingo) clash over their philosophies.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fear The Walking Dead#Dead Season
ComicBook

Alicia Looks for Padre in Fear the Walking Dead Mid-Season Finale Trailer

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's Fear the Walking Dead, "The Portrait." Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) asks Morgan (Lennie James) for help finding P.A.D.R.E. in the mid-Season 7 finale of Fear the Walking Dead. After being locked away in an underground bunker to lead Teddy's (John Glover) followers — survivors of the nuclear warheads he detonated to end last season — Alicia returned in the fallout of Morgan's second falling out with Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) in "The Portrait." In Fear's final episode this year, Alicia and Morgan's mission is to find the fabled location behind Alicia's season-long absence.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Online: Loose Lips and Lawsuits

Did Heather's sushi party provide the excitement promised?. On The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 Episode 2, the drama mounted when Shannon had some concerns about her friend group. Meanwhile, Gina and Emily investigated a juicy rumor about Shannon and Heather's friend. Elsewhere, a blast from the past...
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Fear the Walking Dead Shocker: Kim Dickens Returns as Series Regular!

The prayers of fans of Fear the Walking Dead everywhere have been answered:. AMC announced on tonight’s Talking Dead the renewal of Fear the Walking Dead for an eighth season with Dickens, who played fan-favorite character Madison Clark for the first four seasons, returning. Dickens will make her first appearance...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 3 Review: The Greater Good

Sophomore slumps are common on television. A tremendous first season can be completely derailed by a subpar second effort that does little to continue whatever goodwill made during a series' inaugural attempt. I'm glad to say that Power: Book II Ghost isn't having that problem. Power Book II: Ghost Season...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
TV Fanatic

SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 10 Review: Head On

Jason is on a dark path, and it's going to be difficult to help him see the light. SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 10 was another outstanding installment of this Paramount+ original series, proving once again that the show is more comfortable than ever. If you watch SEAL Team online,...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 6

Jimmy looks super unhappy as he prepares for the morning. He doesn't get to finish his breakfast and has to ride an untrained horse. A girl on the res notices that the fence has been cut. Beth is worried about John since they haven't talked. Beth wants Rip to take...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Law & Order: SVU Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Actor for Season 23

Law & Order: SVU is in its 23rd season on NBC with the season seeing the returns of some familiar faces thanks to the recent 500th episode. Now, two more familiar faces are headed back to the precinct when the series returns with new episodes after the holidays in January. According to TVLine, fan-favorite cast member Donal Logue will return to Law & Order SVU for the January 22nd episode, reprising his role as Lt. Declan Murphy while Ar'el Satchel, who played Sgt. Khaldun will also return in the same episode.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Kim Dickens Sheds Light on Fear the Walking Dead Return: "Madison is Back!"

Fear the Walking Dead fans everywhere were in shock during Sunday's episode of Talking Dead revealed that Kim Dickens would be reprising her role on the show. On the aforementioned episode, Kim dropped the news fans have been waiting almost four years for. Madison is back," Dickens declared, adding the...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: Annie Live! Solid for NBC, Young Sheldon Down

NBC aired another live musical in the form of Annie Live, and it had decent ratings. Annie Live managed 5.2 million viewers and a 0.9 rating in the demo, leading the non-NFL fare on Thursday. The special came in well ahead of NBC's last musical, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2.5...
NFL
TV Fanatic

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Runaway

Dexter just can't help himself. On Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 5, Dexter took revenge on the man responsible for harming his son -- forgoing Harry's Code for something more primal. Is he finally getting himself into a mess from which he can't escape?. Michael C. Hall continues to...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Teaser Trailer Sets Season 7B Premiere Date

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's Fear the Walking Dead, "Padre." "You have your army. I have mine," Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) warns Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) in the Season 7B teaser trailer announcing an April 2022 return for Fear the Walking Dead. In the fallout of the nuclear zombie-apocalypse pitting Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and Alicia against their former friend, Sunday's midseason finale, "Padre," ends with an ailing Alicia promising to take the one thing that matters most to Strand: The Tower. "We're going to war," declares Alicia, setting up an explosive second half of Season 7.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Outer Banks Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

The Pogues still have some life left in them. Netflix confirmed Tuesday that it had picked up Outer Banks, a buzzy teen drama, for a third season. News of the renewal comes after rumors that the show had been canceled started swirling, and when you consider the fact that Outer Banks Season 2 bowed back in July, they were a little bit believable.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 8 Review: A Fire in the Ashes

It must be about time for a holiday hiatus. That was the message that came through loud and clear on Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 8, as a couple of storylines that needed to reach their ends finally did so. First up was Rick's tormented debate over what he owed...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 4 Review: All Is Possible

In the years that I've reviewed Star Trek episodes, I've tried to channel my inner Vulcan in parsing the narrative and character developments in logical ways, with a focus on examining the themes they've sought to explore. Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 4 is the first episode of any...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy