Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 7 Episode 8

Law & Order: SVU is in its 23rd season on NBC with the season seeing the returns of some familiar faces thanks to the recent 500th episode. Now, two more familiar faces are headed back to the precinct when the series returns with new episodes after the holidays in January. According to TVLine, fan-favorite cast member Donal Logue will return to Law & Order SVU for the January 22nd episode, reprising his role as Lt. Declan Murphy while Ar'el Satchel, who played Sgt. Khaldun will also return in the same episode.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO