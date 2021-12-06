WIP ETF Should Be Renamed What Inflation Protection

Despite the highly positive fundamental backdrop, silver prices are once again under pressure, with the iShares Silver Trust ETF testing the USD20 area. Despite the highly positive fundamental backdrop, silver prices are once again under pressure, with the iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV) testing the USD20 area. A hold above the September low of USD19.83 in the SLV would keep the bull market in place since March 2020 alive. In contrast, a close below here would be highly bearish technical signal and suggest a move to the breakaway gap left in July 2020 around the USD18.50 area. If such a move were to occur, it would likely be driven by declining industrial demand for the metal amid weakening global economic growth. In my view, any such weakness would further improve the long-term outlook as it would raise the prospect of more monetary easing and lift monetary demand for the metal and the SLV.

MARKETS ・ 2 HOURS AGO