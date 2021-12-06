ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

WIP ETF Should Be Renamed What Inflation Protection

By Retired Investor
Seekingalpha.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent Seeking Alpha articles have covered US Inflation in detail and outlined several strategies to protect an investor’s portfolio from the damages inflation can inflict. (This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate) Introduction. Every day we hear stories about consumer prices rising at the fastest rate in...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

SLV: Short-Term Weakness A Long-Term Opportunity

Despite the highly positive fundamental backdrop, silver prices are once again under pressure, with the iShares Silver Trust ETF testing the USD20 area. Despite the highly positive fundamental backdrop, silver prices are once again under pressure, with the iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV) testing the USD20 area. A hold above the September low of USD19.83 in the SLV would keep the bull market in place since March 2020 alive. In contrast, a close below here would be highly bearish technical signal and suggest a move to the breakaway gap left in July 2020 around the USD18.50 area. If such a move were to occur, it would likely be driven by declining industrial demand for the metal amid weakening global economic growth. In my view, any such weakness would further improve the long-term outlook as it would raise the prospect of more monetary easing and lift monetary demand for the metal and the SLV.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Should Inflation Impact How Investors Plan for Retirement?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. People have had to contend with high inflation...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Gearing up for central bank action

Dec 13 - A look at the day ahead from Danilo Masoni. After recovering quickly from the Omicron scare, equity markets look set to kick off a busy week for central banks on the front foot. With some hawkish signals expected, markets could be in for a bout of volatility...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Wip#Government Bonds#Corporate Bonds#Hoya Capital Real Estate#Social Security#Deere#Administration#Alpha Contributors#Ust#G20#Gfc
Zacks.com

Online/e-Commerce Inflation at Record High: ETFs to Win

With COVID-19 taking control of our lives for almost two years, human dependence on online activities has grown manifold. The new normal – stay-at-home – led to this increased tech activity and e-Commerce inflation. Adobe data revealed that the latest online inflation data for the month of November 2021 hit a record high at a 3.5% year-over-year increase while prices are down 2% sequentially due to holiday discounts.
BUSINESS
NBC Philadelphia

Here's an Investment Option to Protect Against Inflation

Inflation jumped 6.8% from a year ago, according to the latest data. If inflation is above what you’re earning in Treasurys, that part of your portfolio loses buying power. But, there are other investments that can make up for it. Investors wary that high inflation will erode the value...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Axios

100-year lens on inflation

Massive economic disruptions cause massive price volatility. That's the lesson of the past 100 years of consumer prices, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Why it matters: By the standards of global disruption — two world wars, the Great Depression, the oil-price shock of the 1970s — today's 6.8% inflation rate, the worst since 1982, seems positively tame.
BUSINESS
arcamax.com

Massive US debts could 'trap' Powell as Fed fights inflation

WASHINGTON — The U.S. went on a borrowing binge last year, and the hangover could make it harder for the Federal Reserve to fight inflation without crashing the economy. Corporate debt has surged $1.3 trillion since the start of 2020 as borrowers took advantage of emergency Fed action as the pandemic spread, slashing interest rates and backstopping financial markets to keep credit flowing. More debt held by more companies suggests potential risks as borrowing costs rise from currently low levels.
BUSINESS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Inflation beats the virus

INFLATION BEATS THE VIRUS (1225 GMT) Looking at what investors really worry about, it seems the pandemic is no longer the ultimate risk looming over markets. Deutsche Bank's research team did a global survey and out of 750 answers collected between December 6 and 9, found that market professionals are way more worries about rising prices than rising COVID-19 infections.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold prices turn higher despite U.S. inflation rate climbing to a nearly 4 decade high

Gold prices turned higher on Friday even though the U.S. government reported that the rate of consumer inflation hit the the highest level in nearly 40 years. Prices for the precious metal had been stuck in range bound trading, “supported by inflation and omicron concerns as well as persistently, historically-low real rates,” but prices were capped by a strong U.S. dollar and concerns the Federal Reserve may more aggressively tighten monetary policy, said Jeff Klearman, portfolio manager at GraniteShares, which offers the GraniteShares Gold Trust.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy